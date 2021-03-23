Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (22 March 2021)

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

1,130 people have tested positive from a sample size of 5,119. Total confirmed cases are now 122, 040. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,419,984.

754 patients have recovered from the disease bringing the total to 90,376. 12 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 2,023.

1,013 patients are currently admitted in various facilities. 3,003 are on home based isolation and care. 120 are in ICU.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

