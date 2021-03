Chris St. John Releases the Album "I'm Dreaming"

ALBUM COMES AFTER FIRST SINGLE "I CALLED YOU ROSE" RECEIVED CRITICAL ACCLAIM AND DOMINATED THE CHARTS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the last quarter century, Long Island Singer/Songwriter Chris St. John has truly led a diverse and successful professional career in the field of law as a prosecutor, judge and practicing attorney.LISTEN TO I’M DREAMING ON SPOTIFY HERENow, his dream of lateral success in the music business is starting to become a reality, as his LP , I’m Dreaming, is now available on www.chrisstjohn.com , Soundcloud and all the major services. His instantly satisfying first single from the record “I Called You Rose”, hit Number #3 on the Euro Indie Music Charts and #8 on the World Indie Music Charts - with a second tune “I’d Send You My Heart” - hitting the airwaves now. The album includes 13 original songs plus a cover of Peggy O’ and a musical score that connects two compositions.The topics include the loss of love at a young age; the loss of his parents; the birth of his son John (now 18) and life with his wife of 27 years Elisabeth; a surprise DNA discovery; a serious illness where he was put in a medically induced coma, and a nurse sang him back to life; the loss of a young relative in a car accident and the subsequent climb out of depression; alcohol addiction and recovery; and a gift from his grandmother that he intends to return to her someday.“My professional career is what I do. These songs are who I am. They are about my personal life. The songs have been written over about 30 years, with four new ones written in the last several months to finish up the album,” he added.Chris also worked in the State Department, participating in the Reagan-Gorbachev Summit in 1987; and lived, studied, and taught in China later that year. He was also a Congressional Aide and is now a volunteer firefighter.In 2015, he and his friend started a not-for-profit charity called HALO Missions, which provides medical care, clothing, food, farming equipment, and surgeries for AIDS orphans and the extreme poor throughout Africa, Central America, and the Caribbean.St John remarked, “The title of the LP is ‘I’m Dreaming’ because some of these songs were dreamed in my sleep and written down when I awoke. Others came from daydreams. There are so many references to dreaming in the album. I guess I like to dream. People have told me I should write a book or make an album. This is both to me”.###For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickEberleAgency.com###