Evolus to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results and Provide Business Update

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results and provide a business update conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss Evolus’ financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET. A question and answer session will follow management remarks.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (866) 916-2317 for domestic callers and (703) 925-2662 for international callers.  The conference ID is 7378855.

A replay of the call will be available following its completion through March 31, 2021. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers and use the replay conference ID 7378855.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus, Inc. website, https://investors.evolus.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Evolus' website for 30 days following the completion of the call.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: http://www.evolus.com.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Evolus, Inc. Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Ashwin Agarwal
Vice President, Finance, Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +1-949-284-4559
Email: IR@Evolus.com   

Media Contact:

Crystal Muilenburg
Chief Marketing Officer
Tel: +1-949-284-4506
Email: media@evolus.com 


Primary Logo

