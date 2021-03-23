Olansi Healthcare is here with efficient & stylish air purifiers!

Ever since its inception in 2009, Olansi Healthcare Co. Ltd has been providing brilliant air purifying solutions for people all over Guangzhou, China.

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd is undoubtedly the most trusted name in the industry when it comes to premium air-purifying solutions. The advanced design and multiple features make the air purifiers so efficient and perfect for any residential setup.



They keep investing both time & money in integrated research & development programs to innovate new Olansi Air Purifier models that will not only be hi-tech but also environment-friendly. According to the management, their concerns regarding the environment have inspired the entire range of air purifiers available at Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd. With their top-notch air purifiers, they aim to keep both their users as well as the environment healthy.

The management also said that they don’t simply rely on technology, they also hire the right resources who will be able to utilize the brand new technologies and create a groundbreaking design that will meet all the requirements of homeowners all over the country. This is why only the most experienced and qualified engineers are hired by Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd for their manufacturing as well as the research & Development Team.

Being the most reliable home & Car Air Purifier manufacturer in the entire country, they have one of the largest factories in China, which is capable of manufacturing countless OEM purification items of the highest quality. Strict quality control measures are taken in the factory so that every product offers premium services to the users without any hassles. A major aspect of the quality control process is the fact that they hire in-house Teams for the crucial parts of the job instead of outsourcing them. Also, the workshop for injection molding is full of advanced machines along with the brand new injection auxiliary equipment which is handled only by highly experienced professionals.

The laboratory room that’s used for the purpose of air purifier testing is of the highest standards assuring premium quality and efficient performance of all the products manufactured by Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd. Due to such thorough and transparent quality control policies, they have also achieved multiple certifications like UL, CE, ERP NSF, ROHS, CQC, & CB from various international bodies.

What makes them so popular among the homeowners of China is that you will always find something new & exciting in their collection of a wide range of air purifying products. This is because the continuous R & D helps them to keep adding new feathers in their hat! So, if you are looking for the latest China air purifier, then you can definitely check out the collection at Olansi Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Olansi Healthcare Co. Ltd is a renowned OEM product manufacturer that offers an amazing collection of home air purifiers, car air purifiers, HEPA & negative ion air purifier, air ionizer, 2.5 air purifier, hydrogen water makers, water purifier, and numerous other health products at highly affordable rates.

Media Contact

Name - Daniel Yuan

Email:Daniel@olansi.net

Web: https://www.olansi.net

Organization: Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd

Address: GaoSha Industry Zone, ZhongCun, PanYu, GuangZhou, China

Phone: +86-15915736889