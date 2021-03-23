Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Government Technology Names Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers of 2021 

Annual awards program honors visionary public-sector technology leaders. 

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government Technology magazine today announced its 2021 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers. Now in its 20th year, this year’s Top 25 honorees are 21 individuals and four teams who are innovators, collaborators and transformers driven to improve state and local government through technology.   

Featured in Government Technology’s April/May issue, this year’s roster of honorees includes state, county and city chief information officers, as well as cybersecurity experts, a secretary of state, a civic tech group and others who are all striving to improve services and quality of life across the country. See the full list of winners below. 
 
“This year’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers were tested in ways they likely never anticipated, and their work sustained the capacity of their organizations to serve their vast constituencies,” said Noelle Knell, editor, Government Technology magazine. “We’re honored to tell their stories and are looking forward to seeing their work continue.” 

Government Technology’s 2021 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers: 
 
Jeff Baer, CTO, Portland, Ore. 
Jonathan Behnke, CIO, San Diego 
Brian Benn, CIO, Atlanta Housing Authority 
Jack Belcher, CIO, Arlington County, Va. 
Deborah Blyth, CISO, Colorado 
Annette Dunn, CIO, Iowa 
Joshua Edmonds, Director of Digital Inclusion, Detroit 
Lookman Fazal, Chief Information and Digital Officer, New Jersey Transit 
Kevin Ford, CISO, North Dakota 
Lester Godsey, CIO, Maricopa County, Ariz. 
Jena Griswold, Secretary of State, Colorado 
Tanya Hannah, CIO, King County, Wash. 
Farhang Heydari, Executive Director, Policing Project at NYU School of Law 
Jeanne Holm, Deputy Mayor, Los Angeles 
Kevin Jones, CIO, Indiana Department of Child Services 
Adita Karkera, Former Deputy State CDO, Arkansas 
Christopher Krebs, Former Director, CISA 
Michael Leahy, Secretary, Maryland Department of Information Technology 
Nelson Moe, CIO, Virginia 
State and Local Government CIOs and Technology Staff 
U.S. Digital Response
James Weaver, Former CIO, Washington 
Greg Zickau, CIO, Idaho 

Team Ohio:
Jon Husted, Lieutenant Governor 
Ervan Rodgers, Chief Information Officer 

Team Tablet Command:
Andy Bozzo, Founder and CDO 
Will Pigeon, Founder and CTO 
  
Government Technology’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers annual awards program has recognized more than 500 people since its inception in 2002. Recipients are chosen based on their record of using technology to solve problems, improve citizen services and transform internal operations. 
 
About Government Technology | www.govtech.com 
Government Technology is about solving problems in state and local government through the smart use of technology. Government Technology is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education. 
  
Media Contact: 
Lauren Harrison 
lharrison@govtech.com 
916-932-1318 


