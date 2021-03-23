Biofidelity announces first peer reviewed publication of breakthrough ASPYRE™ technology

Publication validates the ability of ASPYRE to detect single copies of somatic variants in tissue and plasma

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofidelity Ltd, the cancer diagnostics company, today announces that the first peer review article detailing its novel ASPYRE™ technology has been published in Scientific Reports, a Nature journal. The article, titled "Single-copy detection of somatic variants from solid and liquid biopsy" is freely available online at www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-85545-3 .



As well as detailing the novel technology behind ASPYRE™, the publication evidences the flexibility of Biofidelity's breakthrough approach, through its application to the detection of a variety of key genetic mutations used to guide treatment decisions in lung cancer.

Highlights of the publication include:

Ability to detect key actionable genetic markers with single molecule sensitivity



High performance for FFPE tissue and plasma samples, including low DNA input and highly fragmented DNA



Demonstrated ability to multiplex, with consistent results for a 47-variant EGFR panel and a 3-variant panel for ERBB2 and ALK fusion (EML4)



100% sensitivity and 99.8% specificity at 0.1% variant allele fraction (VAF)

Dr. Barnaby Balmforth, Chief Executive Officer of Biofidelity, commented: "The publication of data on ASPYRE™ in the highly respected Scientific Reports Journal is another important step forward in bringing this breakthrough technology to the market. The article provides evidence and validation of our approach to enable many more cancer patients to benefit from precision diagnostics. We are grateful for the support of Agilent, one of Biofidelity's early investors and collaborators, in helping us to complete this study."

About Biofidelity

Biofidelity, a private company founded in 2019 in Cambridge, UK, is revolutionizing access to best-in-class cancer diagnostics, breaking down the barriers to better screening, monitoring and treatment for all cancer patients. Its disruptive diagnostic technology platform will provide oncologists with clinically actionable data based on ultra-sensitive detection of markers recommended in cancer treatment guidelines, enabling them to prescribe the right cancer drug at the right time. It is designed to combine fast and easy-to-interpret results with affordability and straightforward adoption on existing laboratory infrastructure, enabling many more laboratories to offer high quality cancer diagnostics. Biofidelity is initially focusing on diagnosis of non-small cell lung and colorectal cancer, with potential in a broad range of cancers and medium- to long-term applications in the detection of resistance to therapy and disease recurrence.

For more information, please go to www.biofidelity.com

For enquiries, please contact:

Biofidelity

Dr Barnaby Balmforth, CEO

T: +44 1223 358652

E: info@biofidelity.com Mo PR Advisory

Mo Noonan/ Jonathan Birt

Tel: +44 (0) 7876 444977 / (0) 7860 361746

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.