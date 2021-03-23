Emerging Markets Report: Making a Million

/EIN News/ -- An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking news last week from the 4Less Group, Inc. (FLES: OTCQB) announcing that its wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc. which runs Liftkits4less.com had a 41% increase in gross revenue (prior to returns) for February 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020.



It’s a tremendous achievement by the Company and it shows growing traction in the marketplace. If you’re following 4Less, you will see year-over-year growth for the same period. It is important to note that the Company’s big, new, coming launch of AutoParts4Less.com is based on the successes of its predecessor, Liftkits4less.com. As such, seeing the mother ship perform well and realizing that the new venture will have similar UX, technology and of course, leadership team, is compelling.

“Reaching approximately $980k in gross revenue, prior to returns, is our best February in the company's history and a great way to kick-off the new year,” stated Christopher Davenport, President and CEO of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc. “Our strategy of strong branding and utilizing cutting edge technology is paying off as we move towards expanding our footprint with the upcoming launch of our flagship automotive parts only marketplace Autoparts4Less.com.”

Nearly a million dollars IN ONE MONTH for a Company whose market cap is around $4.6 million at the time of this writing? Having just 2,044,713 shares outstanding, the next few months are going to be very, very interesting as the Company hopes to cross that million dollar per month threshold.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $125,000 by The 4 Less Group Inc. and is contracted to receive an additional $125,000 over the next month for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300

Orlando, FL 32801

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com