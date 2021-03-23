Emerging Markets Report: A Tipping Point

/EIN News/ -- An Emerging Markets News Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent news from U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor, Kisses From Italy, Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), begs the obvious question… is the Company at a tipping point?

We come to this question after a lengthy term of service, telling the Kisses story to the market. First we talked about how their offerings caught fire in the home shopping craze over the past year and then their early successes in brick and mortar restaurants.

Both of those separate successes were important, But now they’ve added to it in a way we think is quite significant.

Very recent news confirms that Kisses’ branded products are now in twenty retail locations in Canada. So on top of the robust online sales and award winning franchise operations in the States, they now have products in twenty stores up North.

From the release:

“We began the initiative involving the Kisses From Italy branded products in late November of 2020 and we were hoping to be in two or three retail stores by the end of 2020. In mid-December, we had surprisingly already entered nine retail stores and the count continued to climb. We are delighted to provide an update that as of the end of February 2021, Kisses From Italy and Mastro Vinci branded products can now be found in 20 stores across Quebec and Ontario and we strongly believe that the store count carrying our products will continue to climb”

In addition, recent coverage by renowned Franchise industry news source www.franchising.com put out a piece highlighting Kisses From Italy’s Agreement signed in June of 2020 with Canadian based entrepreneur to open new locations in Canada beginning with Ontario and Quebec.

The Company kept moving forward beginning with a newly signed franchise agreement that will see the opening of the Company’s first franchise in California. This was followed by a consulting agreement signed with ExpanGlobal for the county if India. Kisses From Italy President and Co-CEO, Michele Di Turi, attended a Franchise roadshow for a select group of potential franchisees entering the Indian market. Following the signed franchise development deal, mentioned above, the Company brought on retail advisory giant, Oberfeld Snowcap, to assist in site scouting and lease negotiations for new locations based in Canada. The end of 2020 saw Kisses From Italy developing its retail distribution plan, as they entered the retail space in Canada, in multiple stores with Kisses From Italy branded Organic and Gluten-Free products.

For us, this speaks to the versatility of the brand and its appeal. The ability to sell in retail, on the web, and hot service in a restaurant is affirming. We will be watching future Q’s and K’s to monitor penetration, scale and margins.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid 2,500,000 shares of restricted stock by kisses from Italy, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

