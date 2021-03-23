Auxly Announces At-The-Market Equity Program

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company"), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, today announced that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”) that allows the Company to issue and sell up to C$30,000,000 of common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) from treasury to the public, from time to time, at the Company’s discretion. Any Common Shares sold through the ATM Program will be sold through the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) or any other marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted, or otherwise traded, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale.

The ATM Program provides expanded flexibility to the Company should future additional financing be needed. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the sole discretion of the Company. Distribution of the Common Shares under the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement (the “Distribution Agreement”) dated March 23, 2021 entered into between the Company and ATB Capital Markets (the “Agent”).

The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of all of the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and the date on which the receipt issued for the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated March 18, 2021 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) ceases to be effective in accordance with Canadian Securities laws, unless terminated prior to such date by the Company or the Agent. As Common Shares sold in the ATM Program will be issued and sold at the prevailing market price at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of distribution. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program to further its business objectives, which include maintaining its leadership and strength in the cannabis 2.0 products market, expanding its cannabis 1.0 products, and continuing to refine and improve its processes and throughput capabilities, as well as for general corporate purposes, which may include: working capital; capital expenditures; debt repayments; and potential future acquisitions.

The offering under the ATM Program will be made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated March 23, 2021 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s Base Shelf Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories in Canada. The Distribution Agreement, the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) website at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, the Agent will send copies of the Distribution Agreement, the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus upon request by contacting:

ATB Capital Markets, 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 3530, Toronto, ON M5K 1A1 or by telephone at (647) 776-8230, or by email at prospectus@atb.com

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: the issuance, sale and distribution of Commons Shares pursuant to the ATM Program, including the price, volume and timing of any distributions; the expected use of net proceeds from the ATM Program; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis and cannabis products; and competition and other risks affecting Auxly in particular and the cannabis industry generally.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking information in this release including, but not limited to, whether: general economic, financial market, legislative, regulatory, competitive and political conditions in which Auxly operates will remain the same. Additional risk factors are disclosed in the annual information form of Auxly for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 dated May 13, 2020.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of those factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Auxly's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.