Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Solution to a National Crisis

ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s featured company is emerging in a new lane of health care that we believe could be revolutionary. Please allow us to introduce Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH).



Let’s start with the Company mission statement:

“MINDCURE is focused on finding new ways to treat the profound distress of a world suffering from a mental health crisis. This is a tremendous opportunity to bring a new category of psychoactive and psychedelic treatments to market.”

It’s a bold statement for sure but unless you’ve had your power out the last year you’ve seen the tremendous amount of new interest in psilocybin and psychedelics specifically for mental health applications.

Here are a few bullets to consider before we discuss what’s novel at MINDCURE.

In late June, 40% of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health or substance use.

One in six U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year.

Half of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24.

Depression alone costs the nation about $210.5 billion annually.

The average delay between onset of mental illness symptoms and treatment is 11 years.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people aged 10-34 in the U.S. and the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.

Many people suffer from more than one mental disorder at a given time. In particular, depressive illnesses tend to co-occur with substance abuse and anxiety disorders.

More than 70% of youth in the juvenile justice system have a diagnosed mental illness.

Transgender adults are nearly 12 times more likely to attempt suicide than the general population.

The most common mental illnesses in the U.S. are anxiety disorders, which affect 40 million adults (18.1% of the population).

It’s staggering and we’d imagine everyone reading this note can affirm at least part of the list. The mental health crisis is clear.

This prescient article from Forbes titled “Why the Future of Mental Health Care May Lie in Psychedelics” is compelling. Here’s an important breakout quote:

“In just a handful of years, the perception of psychedelics’ brand image among mainstream audiences has rapidly shifted from a dubious party drug to an approachable form of medicine.”

To this end MINDCURE is focused on transforming pain and mental health to “bring people from despair and dependency to hope and healing.”

Their focus lies in three key divisions: direct to consumer products, technology with their iSTRYM and Psycollage platforms, and psychedelic research and drug development.

MINDCURE has put together a compelling story in connection with through their digital therapeutics’ platform and strategic investment in clinics. Combined with psychedelic compound research, they are a unique company in this burgeoning space.

Using big data and technology, MINDCURE is transforming pain treatment and mental health and wellness by investigating the treatment potential of new and combination psychedelic compounds for treatment of multiple disorders.

We will examine these in greater depth as we go forward and in the interim we strongly encourage you to do some due diligence on the company’s website and learn a little more about a Company working to develop a psychedelic solution to a national crisis.

