Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,198 in the last 365 days.

Mineworx Announces Corporate Update Webinar 

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the “Company” or “Mineworx“) (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced today that the Company will hold a Webinar on Thursday March 25 at 2pm MST or 4pm EST to provide an update on the operations of the Company. Attendees are required to register in advance at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LGjAWoV2QdaRnrkFEIK8Ew

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

As a reminder, today the shares of the Company commence trading following the 1 for 2 consolidation on the TSX-Venture.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable and profitable manner from niche market opportunities. For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

  Dave Burwell
  Vice President
  The Howard Group
  403-410-7907
  dave@howardgroupinc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Mineworx Announces Corporate Update Webinar 

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.