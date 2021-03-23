Widen Announces Strategic Partnership with Americaneagle.com

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen, a leader in the cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) + product information management (PIM) software industry, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Americaneagle.com, a digital agency and industry leader in professional website design, development, and digital marketing. This partnership bridges the gap between digital experience services and integrated DAM+PIM offerings – ultimately, creating a robust digital solution to meet customer needs.



“We are proud of our 25+ years of success creating unique, dynamic web solutions for companies both large and small,” said Americaneagle.com Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Jerry Boduch. “This partnership with Widen will only help us better serve our clients and present them with best-in-class multi-solution platforms.”

As a new leading agency in Widen’s partner network, Americaneagle.com is concentrating its efforts on Widen's DAM+PIM software, the Widen Collective®, in order to assist clients with compiling and organizing digital assets and product specifications. Bringing this content together in one platform creates a single source of truth which can be easily maintained and controlled.

Widen and Americaneagle.com quickly realized they share some similar customers, one being a global manufacturing company, where a Digital Architect said, “We have chosen to partner with Widen and Americaneagle.com to ensure we have full support and success with integrations into our Sitecore instance. With Americaneagle.com’s experience and in-depth knowledge of integrations and Sitecore and Widen providing the best in class DAM experience, our new website is set up for success.”

"What initially interested us in partnering with Americaneagle.com is our immediate sympatico,” said Jamie Liechty, Widen Partner Manager. “We both are family-owned companies, have a rich history of innovation with a high-growth focus, and most importantly, value the overall customer experience. By partnering with this best-in-breed digital experience company, we can integrate our DAM+PIM platform with their abundant services - creating a robust digital solution for the customer, ultimately to meet their business needs."

Americaneagle.com partners with industry-leading technologies to deliver transformative digital solutions. As a Widen partner, Americaneagle.com’s customers are supported with award-winning technology and powerful integrations that help create stronger relationships to drive customer satisfaction and increase retention.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Dubai, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com .

About Widen

Established in 1948, Widen helps brands deliver content with confidence. Their cloud-based DAM and PIM software, the Widen Collective®, empowers marketers to bring content together, send it anywhere, and automate in-between. Widen is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and London, UK.

Visit www.widen.com to see why Widen’s trusted by hundreds of world-class brands.

