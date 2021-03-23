HireVue Completes its 20 Millionth Video Interview

Pandemic Recovery and Hiring Surges Offer an Opportunity for Diversifying the Global Workforce

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, chatbot and recruiting automation technology, today announced it completed its 20 millionth virtual interview. Hiring activity among HireVue’s customers also showing signs of an accelerating economic recovery:



Three million interviews took place over the summer, and an additional 2.5 million since October, with consulting and retail making up the largest share of the recent surge.

National retailers are responsible for all of the company’s top ten interview days over the last year.

Live interviews (interviews where candidates speak via video in real-time to prospective employers) up 220% in the first three months of 2021 over the same period last year.



“Almost overnight, much of the world transitioned to virtual working and companies and candidates around the globe embraced what we’ve long-known is a better way to make fairer hiring decisions,” said Kevin Parker, Chairman and CEO at HireVue. “As the vaccine rollout progresses and the world re-opens for business, we’re proud to help companies re-build and scale their teams, while also helping candidates access opportunities as the recovery accelerates.”

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: The road ahead?

As a part of HireVue’s long-term mission to democratize hiring, HireVue CHRO, Andy Valenzuela and Chief IO Psychologist, Nathan Mondragon will sit down March 31, 2021 at 11am PST for an open discussion of current hiring trends and how they can help organizations prioritize diversity in their re-hiring campaigns.

“There’s an opportunity to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion as companies re-build their teams after the shutdowns and down-sizing caused by Covid. Implementing structured video interviews as an integral part of their hiring process is a scientifically proven change organizations can make to immediately make hiring more fair,” said Andy Valenzuela, CHRO at HireVue. “The unequal impacts of Covid-19 made it clearer than ever just how critical it is that we all invest in hiring equity - and we’re excited to help companies build those hiring journeys.”

This open discussion will include how to move DEI from a point of discussion to a point of action and build a more inclusive talent pipeline using scientifically-validated selection methods that reduce conscious and unconscious biases and error prone gut instinct. This is a free virtual event, and participants can sign up online to attend.

About HireVue

HireVue is where hiring happens - transforming the way organizations discover, engage, and hire the best talent. Connecting companies and candidates anytime, anywhere, HireVue's industry leading end-to-end hiring platform features video interviewing, assessments and conversational AI. HireVue has hosted more than 20 million video interviews and 143M chat-based candidate engagements for over 700 pioneering customers around the globe.

HireVue Social Networks

Twitter: www.twitter.com/HireVue

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/hirevue

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HireVue

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/HireVue

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hirevue/

Press Contact

Andrea Judson-Torres

Highwire PR

310-592-6341

hirevue@highwirepr.com