ISA Cybersecurity Infinity Services now available in Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISA Cybersecurity today announced that it is now offering cybersecurity services through Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace. The Cloud Marketplace allows resellers to access the world’s largest marketplace of category-leading cloud-based services, unparalleled channel support, and a virtually infinite cloud ecosystem.



Extending its Infinity Services partnership with Ingram Micro announced in 2019, this ISA Cybersecurity announcement launches a new era of efficiency and convenience for resellers in securing ISA Cybersecurity’s extensive expertise for their SMB clients. Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace provides an innovative single procurement e-commerce portal that allows resellers to purchase ISA Cybersecurity Infinity Services by SKU, as easily as they might purchase software licenses.

ISA Cybersecurity’s enterprise-grade and field-proven cloud security services protect clients’ digital assets with the support and experience of ISA Cybersecurity’s technical expertise, without needing major up-front investments or costly, hard-to-find personnel. The ISA Cybersecurity Infinity Services include:

ISA PROTECT EDR : A hosted endpoint protection, detection, and response service that provides a critical last line of defense in keeping user devices and data safe from malicious attacks.

ISA TRAIN : A hosted security awareness service that provides employees with the tools, knowledge, and experience to take appropriate action when targeted with common attacks such as email phishing and social engineering.

ISA RADAR: A hosted vulnerability management service that enables your clients to identify vulnerable systems and missing patches in a network environment.



“I am very excited to deepen our already strong relationship with Ingram Micro. This partnership will make it even easier and more efficient for resellers to protect their clients with ISA Cybersecurity’s industry-leading services and solutions,” said Kevin Dawson, President and CEO, ISA Cybersecurity.

“We are extremely excited to welcome ISA Cybersecurity to Ingram Micro’s Canadian Cloud Marketplace,” said Greg Onoprijenko, Director of Cloud, Ingram Micro Canada. “Since joining Ingram Micro, ISA Cybersecurity has been an incredible security partner who provides exceptional support to our channel partners across Canada. We look forward to enhancing this relationship in the months and years ahead.”

About ISA Cybersecurity

ISA Cybersecurity is Canada’s leading cybersecurity-focused company, with nearly three decades of experience delivering cybersecurity services and people you can trust. ISA Cybersecurity’s vision is to help create a world in which everyone is safe from cyber threats. ISA Cybersecurity is recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Major Player in Canadian Security Services, with offices in Toronto, Ottawa, and Calgary. ISA Cybersecurity provides clients with advisory and technical services on complex and evolving issues related to cybersecurity. ISA Cybersecurity operates multiple 24/7/365, SOC 2 Type 2 security operations centres. Learn more at www.isacybersecurity.com.

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.

