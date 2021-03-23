EagleView and Esri Canada Announce New Integration Within Cityworks Platform

New integration will make it easier than ever for Cityworks users in Canada to access EagleView's high-resolution aerial imagery

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash. and TORONTO, Canada, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView, a leading technology provider of aerial imagery and data analytics, and Esri Canada, a leading provider of geographic information system (GIS) solutions and sole distributor of Cityworks public asset management solutions in Canada, today announced a new integration to simplify the asset management workflow. With the new integration, EagleView's Integrated Pictometry Application (IPA) is launched from the Cityworks Esri map viewer, allowing users in Canada to view EagleView’s high-resolution aerial imagery in a web browser.

This integration simplifies the project workflow by allowing public works and asset management personnel to access high-resolution oblique imagery directly within the Cityworks platform, eliminating countless field visits to save both time and money. With EagleView’s patented oblique imagery, which provides a 45-degree angle view of a property, personnel can utilize ‘ground-truthing’ to verify assets in the field, such as signs and traffic lights.

“Esri Canada is pleased to have worked with EagleView, the provider of Pictometry imagery, on this integration,” said Rob Santos, Director of Public Works, Esri Canada. “The ability to expand GIS capabilities within Cityworks by integrating Esri partner solutions is a huge differentiator and value-added benefit that Cityworks solutions bring to Esri customers. Integrating EagleView – with its aerial imagery and oblique perspectives – with Cityworks will streamline business workflows and improve decision making related to asset maintenance and land management activities. This integration is a very simple to use but powerful addition to the Cityworks library of map tools.”

“We are thrilled to be able to integrate EagleView’s high-resolution aerial imagery within the best-in-class asset management tools that Cityworks provides,” said Robert Locke, President of Government, EagleView. “This partnership makes it easy for public works and asset management personnel in Canada to verify assets from their desk, which drastically improves efficiency as well as return on investment. We’re happy to partner with Esri Canada to make this ease of use possible, which is central to our core mission.”

With the new integration, a variety of departments within local government, such as fire staff, parks and recreation, and engineering, can collaborate with public works and asset management personnel within one environment, ensuring accuracy and ease of use. Cityworks users can utilize the integration from either behind the desk, saving time and money, or in the field in the event of an on-site visit.

“Since our initial commitment to EagleView and the use of oblique imagery, the City of Leduc has been actively seeking ways to capitalize on the tremendous potential of applying this technology to the significant workflows within our Public Services department,” said Cindy Post, Manager of Enterprise Systems and Analytics, City of Leduc, AB. “This integration, initiated by the Corporate Information Technology department, was driven by the city’s commitment to find innovative solutions that bridge and leverage the potential of existing technology and data.”

“Functions such as remotely measuring roads, bridges and other key infrastructure will save time and money, and the additional capability available with oblique imagery will reveal greater detail of structures, traffic signals, fire hydrants, and other critical municipal infrastructure.” said Rick Sereda, Director of Public Services, City of Leduc, AB. “We are excited to put this into production, and grateful to EagleView and Esri Canada for the opportunity to see this partnership realized.”

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in aerial imagery, machine learning-derived data analytics and software, helping customers in different industries use property insights for smarter planning, building and living. With more than 200 patents, EagleView pioneered the field of aerial property measurements and has the largest multi-modal image database in history, covering 98 percent of the U.S. population. Flying over 9.5 million linear miles every year, EagleView’s coverage is the most extensive and up to date, enabling local government and business customers to use the most accurate data to make timely and informed decisions. For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit www.eagleview.com and follow @EagleViewTech.

About Esri Canada

Founded in 1984, Esri Canada provides geographic information system (GIS) solutions that empower people in business, government and education to make informed and timely decisions by leveraging the power of mapping and spatial analytics. These solutions enable organizations to better manage their resources, plan their future and collaborate within and beyond their organization. Esri Canada’s products and services help advance successful digital transformation. The company serves 12,000 organizations from 16 offices across Canada and is based in Toronto. In 2019, Esri Canada achieved Platinum Club status with the Canada's Best Managed Companies program by retaining its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years or more. More information can be found at esri.ca. Follow Esri Canada on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

