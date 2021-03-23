Peritus.ai Releases First AI-Powered Assistant to Automate and Improve Support on Cloud-Native Forums

Free Chrome Extension for Stack Overflow Available Now for Download

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peritus.ai , the AI recommendation engine for support automation, today announced the general availability of the Peritus Assistant for Cloud-Native technology forums to significantly improve support for technologies including Kubernetes and other cloud-native technologies. The Peritus Assistant, which is available as a free Chrome extension on the Google Chrome Store, is pre-trained with machine learning to empower developers, DevOps engineers, and SREs to answer cloud-native questions on Stack Overflow and related product vendor forums. User participation during the Peritus Assistant beta program exceeded expectations, highlighting the large built-up demand for solutions to improve the cloud-native technology support experience.



The move to cloud-native development has significantly accelerated in the last two years. According to a 2020 Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) survey, there were 6.5 million cloud-native developers, an increase of 38% in just one year, and 60% of back-end developers use container-based technologies. Despite the tremendous growth and opportunity in cloud-native development, these millions of developers have difficulty getting fast answers to their technical questions. Peritus analysis of 21 popular cloud-native vendors/products including Kubernetes, Docker, MongoDB, Elastic, PostgreSQL, and NGINX over the last 18 months shows:

Only 24.3% of questions submitted to these communities were answered in the first 24 hours and 69.5% were never resolved at all;

There are 163,000 unanswered questions over the last 18 months for cloud-native vendors;

Only 2,675 community experts generated accepted answers, with the top 43.4% generating 80% of the resolutions.



To address these shortcomings and help fulfill the enormous potential of community and vendor forums for delivering support, the Peritus Assistant uses AI to source and rank over 25 million questions, answers, tips from published content, and conversations on Stack Overflow, related community product forums, and GitHub. By filtering the answers by qualified experts and sources, the Peritus Assistant helps users quickly find the best recommendations to provide in response to technical queries on the forums.

"DevOps Engineers and SREs roles enjoy the highest salaries, according to a recent Stack Overflow survey of 65,000 respondents. This is an indicator of high demand for roles requiring expert knowledge of multiple cloud-native technologies,” said Robin Purohit, co-founder and CEO of Peritus. “The Peritus Assistant helps engineers find and post answers on Stack Overflow and related community forums to improve their reputation and job prospects."

Availability

The Peritus Assistant for Cloud-Native technology forums is available immediately for free download at www.peritus.ai or directly from the Google Chrome Store on any Chrome-compatible browser on any device. It initially supports Kubernetes and in the next month will be expanded to additional technologies, including AWS ECR, Azure Registry, Docker, Elastic, MongoDB, OpenShift, Rancher, and VMware Tanzu. In addition, the Peritus Assistant will also work with product vendor forums including Kubernetes.io, Cisco, and Palo Alto Networks. Paid subscriptions are available for product teams, which includes a SaaS application for case deflection and initiatives to accelerate product adoption

About Peritus.ai

Peritus.ai is a patented cloud-based recommendation engine that provides technical advice when it’s needed most. The company’s current focus is transforming community forums from best effort to a best-in-class support experience by empowering community users to find and answer questions faster. The Peritus roadmap includes use cases for DevOps self-service and IT Support. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Peritus.ai has offices in India and Canada and is backed by investors including The Hive, IdeaSpring and Benhamou Global Ventures.

