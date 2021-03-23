LogMeIn Names Michael Oberlaender as Chief Information Security Officer

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based solutions that enable the work-from-anywhere era, has announced that security and privacy veteran, Michael Oberlaender, has joined the company as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Michael will be responsible for managing and growing LogMeIn’s security program, including infrastructure, applications, and overall data security for both internal systems and the company’s suite of award-winning software products.



A 30-year industry veteran with extensive security leadership experience holding CISO positions in various industries and markets, Michael has played a critical role in securing those companies data assets, brands, and systems. At LogMeIn, Michael will oversee a global security team consisting of IT Security, Security Operations, Assurance, Engagement, Governance, Risk Management, Compliance, and more. He currently serves on the board for the ISACA Greater Houston Chapter, holds several security certifications including CISM, CGEIT, CISSP, CISA, CRISC, GSNA, ACSE, TOGAF9, CNSS-4016, CDPP, and is member of (ISC)², ISACA, ISSA, and InfraGard (FBI).

“LogMeIn has been at the forefront of the work-from-anywhere era, delivering essential, secure technologies that keep people connected. I wanted to be part of a company that values and engrains security into everything they do, which LogMeIn continually demonstrates,” said Michael Oberlaender, Chief Information Security Officer, LogMeIn. “I’m excited for the opportunity to combine my industry experience and vision and partner with so many different teams to drive LogMeIn’s security program to the next level, ensuring our products, employees, and customers have access to best-in-class security.”

“Michael is an established information security leader with a proven track record of developing and leading corporate IT and information security programs for global organizations. We are thrilled to have him join the team at LogMeIn,” said Ian Pitt, Chief Information Officer at LogMeIn. “With Michael’s experience, we gain a strategic partner to establish and improve the software development lifecycle and optimize the company’s security culture. We believe his security acumen and leadership abilities will contribute significantly to the success of our security operations and growth of the entire organization.”

