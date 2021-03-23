Finacity Implements a USD $2,091,250,000 Receivables Securitization Program for a Leading Container Shipping and Logistics Group

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”) has successfully implemented a USD $2,091,250,000 global receivables securitization program for one of the world’s leading container shipping and logistics group, through the integration and expansion of its existing receivables funding facilities. With funding against both billed and unbilled receivables, this multi-bank securitization incorporates 61 agencies, over 180 collections offices, 30 currencies, 4 ERP systems, and 68 obligor countries and selling jurisdictions.



Finacity provided origination, analytic and structuring support, and serves as the ongoing Administrator and Back-up Servicer.

About Finacity

Finacity specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US$100 billion. With resources in the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com



For more information on this transaction please contact:

Finacity

Charles Nahum

Tel: +44 (0)7876 653680

Email: cnahum@finacity.com



