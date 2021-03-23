Matt Keezer talks about Kenya – A Classic Vacation Choice
If you wish for an adventure in one of the all-time favorite vacation spots (for literally centuries), then Kenya should be on your list!MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to one of the most iconic “open-air” vacation adventures, one of the first places that may spring to mind is Kenya. Although our society has moved well past the “traditional big game hunter” safaris of the previous centuries, Kenyan vacations offer a similar type of quest for exotic entertainment. In addition, it has been noted by travel expert Matt Keezer that Kenya is to be commended for the way that it has been handling the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. At this time, you may also be able to get into otherwise nearly impossible places to reserve, such as Angama Mara located in the bush.
Covid-19 Considerations for Visiting Kenya (As per the CDC)
• Before you travel, get tested with a viral test 1–3 days before your trip.
o Do NOT travel if you were exposed to COVID-19, you are sick, or you test positive for COVID-19. Learn when it is safe for you to travel. Don't travel with someone who is sick.
o Follow all entry requirements for your destination and provide any required or requested health information.
o If you do not follow your destination's requirements, you may be denied entry and required to return to the United States.
• During travel, wear a mask, avoid crowds, stay at least 6 feet from people who are not traveling with you, wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer, and watch for symptoms.
Of course, Matt Keezer also highly suggests that a potential vacationer check with the current local government website regarding COVID regulations that are in effect.
Things to do in Kenya
Matt Keezer suggests the Maasai Mara National Reserve, which is considered one of Africa’s most incredible animal reserves. It’s located on the border of Tanzania and is the Serengeti’s northern extension. Therefore, it’s a corridor for wildlife that rests between two countries.
The park is inhabited by the Maasai tribe who are distinguished by their red cloaks and their centuries-old tradition for grazing the local animals.
In the months of July through October, the park is famous for what is known as the Great Migration. Matt Keezer points out that literally thousands of zebra and wildebeest can be seen travelling to and from the plains of the Serengeti.
Shaba Reserves lie in the remote Northern region of Kenya. A top tourist attraction is the Samburu warrior tribesmen who sing traditional songs while they transport water for their cattle. This area is also famous as one of the filming spots for the famous movie Born Free.
After having to remain in a single location during the pandemic, Matt Keezer suggests that planning a vacation in far-off Kenya might be just the thing to ease one’s boredom. And, needless to say, Kenya offers a unique experience when it comes to “getting away from it all”!
Shared Media
Shared Media Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter