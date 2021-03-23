When COVID Closes One Door, Marlin Petersheim Opens Another

Petersheim is the founder of Legacy Doors, one of the most up-and-coming garage door companies in Central Pennsylvania.

LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marlin Petersheim, founder of Legacy Doors , is pleased to announce the official opening of its brand-new storefront location in Akron, PA.Marlin Petersheim is a resident of Manheim Township, Lancaster County, PA, with over 20 years of experience in the garage door sales and service industry. Previously, Petersheim held the position of General Manager at one of Lancaster’s largest garage door retailers.In Petersheim’s most recent news, however, he is excited to announce he made the decision to start his own business at the end of 2020 – Legacy Doors. Legacy Doors is a professional garage door sales and service company in PA which offers a wide range of services, including garage door sales, garage door openers, garage door repair, and so much more.“During the pandemic, I felt God’s calling to go out on my own and start my new company, Legacy Doors,” says Petersheim. “Initially, I was worried to make such a bold move during a time of such uncertainty, but I was seeing so many businesses shutter their doors and decided to take a leap of faith. As they say, as one door closes another door opens, which couldn’t be more true for my garage door business.”With faith and support from friends and family, Petersheim started operations in late 2020 and opened his first storefront in early 2021 at 326 S 7th St., Akron, PA 17501. The new storefront is currently operating by appointment only until the pandemic settles, allowing Petersheim to continue meeting with potential clients and demonstrate the many garage doors and openers he has to offer.Petersheim has indicated that with the launch of his new showroom, he has already seen an increase in foot traffic and interest in his new location. Petersheim hopes to expand Legacy Doors as he heads into the summer. Legacy Doors services a 75-mile radius around Lancaster County and serves both residential and commercial customers.“I’ve spent most of my adult life helping customers with their garage door and opener needs,” Petersheim states. “My family and I are absolutely thrilled to take this leap of faith and serve our fellow Lancastrians with our industry leading selection of garage doors and garage door openers.”For more information about Legacy Doors, please visit https://www.legacydoorpa.com/ or visit the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/legacydoorpa/ About Legacy DoorsEstablished in 2020 by Marlin Petersheim, Legacy Doors provides exceptional quality and professional garage door sales and service to residents in the Lancaster, PA area and beyond. Since inception, Legacy Doors has already helped dozens of homeowners to install and service their garage doors – helping to create a more safe, secure, and attractive residence.Contact InformationMarlin Petersheim717-455-7595marlin@legacydoorpa.com