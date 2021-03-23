NaVOBA has opened nominations for the 2021 Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year®
EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) has opened nominations for the 2021 Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year® (VBEOY). VBEOY is a prestigious honor bestowed annually outstanding U.S. military veteran business owners. The VBEOY awardees demonstrate the finest attributes crucial in leading a flourishing business; sustained business growth and success; and a strong drive to cultivate veteran entrepreneurship.
“NaVOBA is honored to open the search to find the 2021 Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year,” said NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm. “We’ve recognized so many great vetrepreneurs over the years and including numerous category winners has made it possible for us to distinguish many more exceptional veteran business owners across the diverse scope of the veteran business community.”
NaVOBA is a proud member of the National Business Inclusion Consortium and will be working with our NBIC friends and colleagues to celebrate veterans during this year’s Unity Week event. Additional veteran-owned businesses in the following categories will be honored. Those honorees include the Women’s, Minority, LGBT, Hispanic and Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year®.
“Veterans are the intersection between all diverse communities,” said Matthew Pavelek, NaVOBA President & CEO. “Americans from all walks of life serve in our military. For the last 45 years they have all volunteered to serve our country and we’re honored to celebrate that sacrifice and diversity.”
To learn more about the 2021 Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year™, visit www.navoba.org/VBEOY21. The survey will remain open until August 1, 2021.
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
Ashleigh N Freda
