Luxury Naples Realtor, Maggie Ives announces new Real Estate site featuring exclusive listings & robust search abilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Born and raised in Fort Myers to parents who owned a beloved town bookshop, Naples, Florida REALTOR Maggie Ives, announces her new website.
With thirty years of successful business experience in and around Naples, this local professional says her secret to success was curated among the books in her parents’ business, along with strong family values instilled in her upbringing in Southwest Florida.
“The way my parents ran their bookshop inspired me in business to always be kind, have respect and manners,” said Ives. “My clients are the hero, and I am their guide.”
Ives is a Luxury REALTOR with a track record of happy clients sending their children or parents to her when searching for their own luxury home. Her belief that clients deserve elevated personal care has led her to create an entirely new, experimental website.
The stunning new site features energizing video house tours, interactive listings, a real estate blog that discusses the trials and tribulations many home buyers face and robust solutions to their problems.
“My role is to guide my clients through the entire real estate process,” explained Ives. “I save them from the pitfalls they may have, no matter how hard I have to work. They are everything to me.”
Her high-energy mission to create strong customer relationships embraces a commitment that goes above and beyond the sale. As Maggie Ives sees it, making a home owner’s dream come true doesn’t disappear when she hands them their keys.
“I watch over them,” she said. “I am very focused on helping families find a place to come down to Naples in the sunshine where they can relax, enjoy and create memories.”
To discover Maggie Ives’s professionalism, business acumen, and charm, visit https://maggieives.com/.
About Maggie Ives
Maggie Ives is a results-driven, licensed real estate associate with more than 30 years of experience in customer relations, consumer sales, and corporate sales and the ability to deliver outstanding client services.
As a Fort Myers native, Maggie is a knowledgeable and thorough associate who is known for listening to clients and placing great pride in being part of their Naples experience long after a sale has been completed. She possesses a natural repertoire of dynamic qualities that set her apart and enable her to successfully achieve the goals of each discriminating buyer or seller she represents.
Maggie is quick on her feet and knows how to get the job done. She believes there is no such thing as a “no” for a client and practices integrity, loyalty, and professionalism in every aspect of real estate. Maggie is a member of the Naples Area Board of REALTORS®. Outside of real estate, she volunteers with Champions For Learning™.
Maggie Ives
With thirty years of successful business experience in and around Naples, this local professional says her secret to success was curated among the books in her parents’ business, along with strong family values instilled in her upbringing in Southwest Florida.
“The way my parents ran their bookshop inspired me in business to always be kind, have respect and manners,” said Ives. “My clients are the hero, and I am their guide.”
Ives is a Luxury REALTOR with a track record of happy clients sending their children or parents to her when searching for their own luxury home. Her belief that clients deserve elevated personal care has led her to create an entirely new, experimental website.
The stunning new site features energizing video house tours, interactive listings, a real estate blog that discusses the trials and tribulations many home buyers face and robust solutions to their problems.
“My role is to guide my clients through the entire real estate process,” explained Ives. “I save them from the pitfalls they may have, no matter how hard I have to work. They are everything to me.”
Her high-energy mission to create strong customer relationships embraces a commitment that goes above and beyond the sale. As Maggie Ives sees it, making a home owner’s dream come true doesn’t disappear when she hands them their keys.
“I watch over them,” she said. “I am very focused on helping families find a place to come down to Naples in the sunshine where they can relax, enjoy and create memories.”
To discover Maggie Ives’s professionalism, business acumen, and charm, visit https://maggieives.com/.
About Maggie Ives
Maggie Ives is a results-driven, licensed real estate associate with more than 30 years of experience in customer relations, consumer sales, and corporate sales and the ability to deliver outstanding client services.
As a Fort Myers native, Maggie is a knowledgeable and thorough associate who is known for listening to clients and placing great pride in being part of their Naples experience long after a sale has been completed. She possesses a natural repertoire of dynamic qualities that set her apart and enable her to successfully achieve the goals of each discriminating buyer or seller she represents.
Maggie is quick on her feet and knows how to get the job done. She believes there is no such thing as a “no” for a client and practices integrity, loyalty, and professionalism in every aspect of real estate. Maggie is a member of the Naples Area Board of REALTORS®. Outside of real estate, she volunteers with Champions For Learning™.
Maggie Ives
MAGGIE IVES
+1 239-910-2581
maggie@maggieives.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn