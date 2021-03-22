Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,010 in the last 365 days.

Man arrested in Ouachita Parish for stolen livestock

NEWS

Man arrested in Ouachita Parish for stolen livestock

March 22, 2021

Baton Rouge, La. (March 22, 2021) – A Caldwell Parish man is accused of stealing 43 head of cattle from a livestock producer in Ouachita Parish.

 

Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission received a complaint in November 2020 in which Brian D. Robinson, 52, 591 Johnson Rd., Columbia, La. allegedly purchased but failed to pay for the cattle in 2019.

 

An investigation revealed that Robinson received the livestock and failed to pay for them in a timely manner in violation of R.S:14:67.1 (Theft of Livestock).

 

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock.  The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired constitutes a violation of the Theft of Livestock statute.”

 

A warrant was issued from the 4th Judicial District Court on March 22, 2021. Robinson was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center. Bond was set at $5,000.  If convicted, the suspect faces possible fines and imprisonment.

 

At this time, the cattle have not been recovered.

 

 

###

You just read:

Man arrested in Ouachita Parish for stolen livestock

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.