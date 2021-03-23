Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,959 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

March 22, 2021                                                                     

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ashtabula

City of Ashtabula

  IPA CAFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Conneaut Township Park Commission

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Williamsfield Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Village of Aberdeen

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Butler

Madison Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Triad Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Bethel-Tate Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Newtonsville

 

01/01/2019 TO 03/03/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Jonathan F. Rosenthal, D.D.S.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Defiance

Hicksville Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Erie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education (EHOVE) Career Center

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Daniel P. Miller

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Great Western Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Sullivant Avenue Community School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Geauga County

 CAFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Hamilton

Loree D. Elahee-Lee, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Springfield Township Joint Economic Development District I

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

McComb Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Riverdale Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Harrison

Harrison Hills City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Liberty Center Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

Wellston City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Willoughby-Eastlake City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Clearview Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Columbia Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

LaGrange Township

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

Anthony Wayne Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Toledo School for the Arts

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Tolles Career & Technical Center

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Village of Sebring

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Montgomery

Englewood Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Valley View Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

West Carrollton City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

West Carrollton Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Western Buckeye Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Pickaway County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Field Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Plymouth - Shiloh Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

Old Fort Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Stark County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Summit County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Union

Fairbanks Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Union County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Warren

Carlisle Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Belpre City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Marietta City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Rittman Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Williams

Village of Montpelier

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Perrysburg Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 
             

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.