Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula City of Ashtabula IPA CAFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Conneaut Township Park Commission 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Williamsfield Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Village of Aberdeen FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Butler Madison Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Champaign Triad Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Clermont Bethel-Tate Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village of Newtonsville 01/01/2019 TO 03/03/2021 Cuyahoga Jonathan F. Rosenthal, D.D.S. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Defiance Hicksville Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Erie Erie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education (EHOVE) Career Center IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Daniel P. Miller MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Great Western Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Sullivant Avenue Community School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Geauga Geauga County CAFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Hamilton Loree D. Elahee-Lee, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Springfield Township Joint Economic Development District I 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock McComb Local School District IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Riverdale Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Harrison Harrison Hills City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Henry Liberty Center Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Jackson Wellston City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lake Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Willoughby-Eastlake City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain Clearview Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Columbia Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 LaGrange Township FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Anthony Wayne Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Toledo School for the Arts 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Madison Tolles Career & Technical Center IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Village of Sebring 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Montgomery Englewood Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Valley View Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 West Carrollton City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 West Carrollton Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Western Buckeye Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Pickaway Pickaway County Family and Children First Council IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Portage Field Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Richland Plymouth - Shiloh Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ross Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Seneca Old Fort Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Stark County Metropolitan Housing Authority 04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020 Summit Summit County Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Tuscarawas Valley Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Union Fairbanks Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Union County Convention and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Warren Carlisle Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Washington Belpre City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Marietta City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wayne Rittman Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Williams Village of Montpelier Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Perrysburg Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

