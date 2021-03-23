Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

|
Ashtabula
|
City of Ashtabula
|
IPA CAFR
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Conneaut Township Park Commission
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Williamsfield Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Brown
|
Village of Aberdeen
|
FFR
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Butler
|
Madison Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Champaign
|
Triad Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Clermont
|
Bethel-Tate Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Village of Newtonsville
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 03/03/2021
|
|
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
Jonathan F. Rosenthal, D.D.S.
|
MED
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
Defiance
|
Hicksville Exempted Village School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Erie
|
Erie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education (EHOVE) Career Center
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Franklin
|
Daniel P. Miller
|
MED
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Great Western Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Sullivant Avenue Community School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Geauga
|
Geauga County
|
CAFR
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Hamilton
|
Loree D. Elahee-Lee, C.N.P.
|
MED
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
Springfield Township Joint Economic Development District I
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Hancock
|
McComb Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Riverdale Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Harrison
|
Harrison Hills City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Henry
|
Liberty Center Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Jackson
|
Wellston City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Lake
|
Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Willoughby-Eastlake City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Lorain
|
Clearview Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Columbia Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
LaGrange Township
|
FFR
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Lucas
|
Anthony Wayne Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility
|
IPA
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Toledo School for the Arts
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Madison
|
Tolles Career & Technical Center
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Mahoning
|
Village of Sebring
|
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Montgomery
|
Englewood Community Improvement Corporation
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Valley View Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
West Carrollton City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
West Carrollton Community Improvement Corporation
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Paulding
|
Western Buckeye Educational Service Center
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Pickaway
|
Pickaway County Family and Children First Council
|
IPA
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Portage
|
Field Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Richland
|
Plymouth - Shiloh Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Ross
|
Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Seneca
|
Old Fort Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Stark
|
Stark County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
|
04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Summit
|
Summit County Educational Service Center
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Tuscarawas
|
Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Tuscarawas Valley Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Union
|
Fairbanks Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Union County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Warren
|
Carlisle Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Washington
|
Belpre City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Marietta City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Wayne
|
Rittman Academy
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Williams
|
Village of Montpelier
|
|
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Wood
|
Perrysburg Township
|
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|