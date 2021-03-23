"In The Boardroom...With Will Wise, Group VP, Security, Public Safety, Transportation & Casino Gaming, Reed Exhibitions"

Will Wise, Group VP, Reed Exhibitions ISC WEST, July 19-21, 2021, Sands Expo, Las Vegas, www.ISCWest.com www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

"There has been positive momentum over the last month which is creating renewed optimism and a clear road map to get back to in person trade shows..."

We are honored to chat with Will Wise, Group VP, Reed Exhibitions, "In The Boardroom" about ISC WEST, July 19-21, 2021 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.” — Martin Eli, Publiisher

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today, Will. Before drilling down into ISC WEST, July 19-21, 2021 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas (https://www.iscwest.com/) please tell us about your background and your role at Reed Exhibitions.

Will Wise: I’ve been working in technology media and events for 30 years, and have been at Reed Exhibitions for four years. In my role as a Portfolio Group Vice President, I oversee the ISC Security Events Portfolio, as well as our Transportation sector events, Casino Gaming events, and CNP/CardNotPresent.com for the e-commerce security and fraud prevention market. Prior to Reed, I was Managing Director for IoT Institute at Penton Media and spent 10 years with UBM Tech - across IT & Network Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, Embedded Systems, and Software Development event markets. My early career years were with Ziff-Davis Publishing, including 6 years with PC/Computing magazine.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: In this “new normal” we understand that you have taken proactive steps and implemented new guidelines and policies to help support a safe in-person show experience. Please fill us in about ISC’s Health & Safety Guideline Information (https://www.iscwest.com/en-us/health-and-safety.html).

Will Wise: There has been positive momentum over the last month which is creating renewed optimism and a clear road map to get back to in person trade shows in Las Vegas by June this year. The COVID case numbers have been decreasing significantly, and US vaccine rollouts have been scaling up rapidly, including all tiers of citizens 18 years+ to be eligible by May 1. As announced by Governor Sisolak on Friday March 12, Nevada has started a process and timeline for re-opening safely, and increasing capacities for entertainment and event venues including convention centers. ISC West attendee registration is scheduled to go live in mid-April, along with hotel room block details, rollout of the full SIA Education@ISC West program, exhibit floor map/layout, and continued guidance on our health & safety protocols. Here at Reed Exhibitions, we established a Health and Safety Task Force last year, and we are aligned with the SISO All Secure standard for producing safe event environments. In addition, our close collaboration with the Sands/Venetian venue in Las Vegas is central to our planning, including the implementation of their “Venetian Clean” protocols.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: In working with arguably every major security solutions company that’s out there, what is your perspective Will on emerging security industry trends in the COVID-19 environment?

Will Wise: For the physical security, public safety and converged security markets that ISC serves, in the last 4 years there has been an increasing pace of innovation and clear opportunities for expansion categories. Video surveillance, access control, and alarms/monitoring have been energized with emerging tech such as AI and cloud platforms, an expansion of use cases for drones & robotics, and the industry is embracing the need to focus intently on cyber-physical convergence and the integration of IT/OT/IoT and physical security. Now, in this COVID era there is a major opportunity and urgency for security professionals and suppliers to address the demand for integrated health/security/safety solutions. Our industry has showcased terrific resilience as front-line essential workers and leaders, and plays a driving role in facilities being successfully re-opened and for key areas like emergency preparedness and school, stadium and entertainment venue security. In addition to the tech innovation and tech integration strides, this is also an important time to focus on workforce and talent development, how to best collaborate cross-departmentally and with private-public sector cooperation, and diversity & inclusion. Our ISC Security Events Premier Sponsor SIA (Security Industry Association) is a key driver and supporter of many of these important year-round initiatives: https://bit.ly/2QsUdXM. In the COVID and post COVID era – physical security/facilities pros, IT pros, operational tech pros, and HR management have to be in sync. This is not an option, but rather an imperative.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: With July 19-21 right around the corner, can we get a sneak peek into ISC West 2021…what will attendees see, hear, and learn this momentous year?

Will Wise: Full program and special event details will be rolled out and announced when registration goes live for ISC West in mid-April. We have been planning for many months to create a strong program and experience for the industry to get back together in person. You can expect high-profile Keynotes across the realms of public safety/law enforcement, Enterprise security, and Women in Security leadership. New SIA Education@ISC West tracks will include for example “COVID-19 Response & Public Safety and Health” and “Connected & IoT Security”, along with back by popular demand tracks such as “Video Surveillance”, “Access Control & Identity Management”, “Business Development and Strategic Leadership”, and the “TEC @ ISC / PSA Network” track.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thanks again for joining us today, Will. Any other subjects you’d like to discuss?

Will Wise: For ways to stay in touch and get involved with the ISC community year round, and for the latest updates on what is coming up with all things ISC, our most valuable resources are www.ISCnews.com and www.DiscoverISC.com . Lastly, a sincere thank you to all in the industry who have persevered and created an even stronger spirit of collaboration during this time of major challenges and tragedies. We look forward to welcoming the industry back to ISC West this July in Las Vegas. And, for both Domestic & International security professionals and suppliers who are unable to travel this year, we will be offering “Hybrid” components to the Show – providing virtual content access, virtual product showrooms, highlights and breaking news from onsite at ISC West, to the comfort of one’s own home or office.

*********************************************************************************************************

For the entire interview with Will Wise, on SecuritySolutionsWatch.com:

http://securitysolutionswatch.com/

*********************************************************************************************************

PRE-REGISTER FOR ISC WEST : https://www.iscwest.com/en-us/pre-register.html

*********************************************************************************************************

For more information about ISC West:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ISCEvents/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/isc_events/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/isc-security-events/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iscevents

*********************************************************************************************************

Email: inquiry@isc.reedexpo.com

*********************************************************************************************************

About SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com features thought leadership about

AI, Biometrics, Cybersecurity, IT, IoT, Robotics, Physical Security and COVID-19 solutions.

Our flagship “In The Boardroom” program, since 1999, has featured content from leading global brands such as:

AMAG Technology, ASSA ABLOY, AT&T, Cisco, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, G4S, GE, Gemalto, Honeywell, HPE, IBM, Intel, McAfee,

Microsoft, Panasonic, SAP, Siemens, Stanley Security, Symantec, UNISYS, and many SME’s, in the USA, EMEA, and APAC.

*********************************************************************************************************

What's YOUR solution?

We invite you to please join us "In The Boardroom" at www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com .

*********************************************************************************************************

CONTACT US

For a quick tour to see exactly how your brand will be featured, please contact Ali Eng on our publishing team:

email: ALE@SecuritySolutionsWatch.com,

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aliengpublishingteamleader/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SecStockWatch

*********************************************************************************************************

All the benefits of our value proposition are summarized here:

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Main/SecuritySolutionsWatch_2021_Value_Proposition.pdf

********************************************************************************************************

For more information About Us : http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Main/About_Us.html

*********************************************************************************************************

All content which appears on SecuritySolutionsWatch.com and in this Press Release is subject to our disclaimer:

www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com/Main/Terms_of_Use.html

*********************************************************************************************************

Check out ISC West’s captured video moments including full video recaps, daily recaps, testimonials, time-lapses and more!