SBA Celebrates Women’s History Month with Live Online Panel

Women-owned small business panel will discuss how to tap SBA’s economic relief programs to help women entrepreneurs

Washington, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: SBA Celebrates Women-Owned Businesses: Recognizing the Resilience, Grit, and Tenacity of America’s Women Small Business Heroes

The  U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live online panel session in celebration of Women’s History Month to discuss economic recovery with a dynamic group of women small business owners from various sectors utilizing SBA resources and critical financial lifelines to pivot during the pandemic.

Learn more about the resources available to help women entrepreneurs launch new businesses, compete in the marketplace, and connect with the training and funding opportunities specifically for women to help recover and rebuild. 

WHEN: Thursday, March 25, 2021
             1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EST)

WHO: Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, U.S. Representative from Pennsylvania's 6th congressional district
           Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator, SBA Office of Women’s Business Ownership
           Rosa Santana, Forma Automotive, San Antonio, Texas & Toyota’s First Hispanic Women-Owned Parts Supplier
           Christi Venable, SMILE Therapy Services, Washington, D.C.
           Christy NaMee Eriksen, Kindred Post, Juneau, Alaska
           Sabetha Munn, Dance Vision, Johnston, Iowa 

HOW: Registration is required. Click here to register or visit: https://sbawomenshistorymonth.eventbrite.com

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.


Press Office
United States Small Business Administration
Press_Office@sba.gov

