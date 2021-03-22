ION awarded extension of Gemini source deployment by Super Major

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that the Super Major currently deploying the Company’s Gemini™ extended frequency source on a proprietary survey has elected to extend the successful technology deployment. The Company reported the original Middle East deployment in January. The extension will nearly double the duration and area of the original commercial program, validating the technology’s commercial readiness, data quality, and operational and environmental benefits.



In today’s rapidly evolving energy landscape, E&P customers are seeking the most effective technologies to help rebalance their portfolios and achieve optimal ROI from their assets throughout the energy transition. Many of the attractive geographies for continued E&P investment coincide with some of the world's most complex geological settings, where more accurate imaging is essential for effective resource delineation and extraction. Gemini uniquely supports innovative acquisition methods that deliver the requisite improved data quality, with better environmental compliance, for enhancing critical client decision-making in these areas.

“We are delighted with our new offering’s robust performance on this survey, which demonstrated low technical downtime and achieved tight specifications for sailing speeds,” said Chris Usher, ION’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The survey extension is a significant vote of confidence by the Super Major and is now expected to wrap up in late May. In response to strong industry demand, we plan to increase Gemini capacity four-fold for programs this summer.”

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets, enabling clients to optimize investments and results through access to our data, software and distinctive analytics. Learn more at iongeo.com.

