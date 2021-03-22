Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vaxcyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 29, 2021

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market close on March 29, 2021. Company management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (833) 519-1403 (domestic) or (270) 215-9736 (international) and refer to conference ID 1497487. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.vaxcyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCFTM platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcyte’s lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

Contact:
Andrew Guggenhime, President and Chief Financial Officer
Vaxcyte, Inc.
650-837-0111
investors@vaxcyte.com


