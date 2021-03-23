Skystra Cloud Brings Over 5,500 Small Business Websites Online During Covid-19
We are very thankful for the trust that small businesses put in us and hope to consistently repay that trust. We’re stronger together than apart.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Skystra Cloud 3.0 web services platform was built to give small businesses the ability to easily build and launch their websites and online stores in just a few minutes, with no coding experience.
— Skystra Management Team
Covid-19 has ravaged not only the economy and the mental health of people throughout the world, but also the backbone of today’s modern economy: small businesses. They make up 90% of all employers. Prior to Covid-19, most of these small businesses had no online presence nor any need of one. The global pandemic changed that.
To survive and to help their local communities, small businesses had to turn to the online world. Being able to sell their products, services and essential goods online is the key to small business transformation.
The Skystra Cloud web services platform and team have helped over 5,500 business websites come online during the pandemic. This was done in partnership with small businesses. In a time where the economy could barely support entrepreneurs, we made it a goal to support them however we could.
Skystra Cloud provides specialized services for WordPress websites, Ecommerce stores powered by WooCommerce, email and domain names. These services were provided to small businesses to get them online as quickly as possible and not only help them survive but also to serve their communities.
“We’re extremely proud of the work we’ve done in conjunction with our small business partners. We didn’t know when our new platform launched that it would become so crucial to helping local economies survive. We are very thankful for the trust that small businesses put in us and hope to consistently repay that trust. We’re stronger together than apart.” read a statement by Skystra Cloud’s Senior Management Team.
Starting today, Skystra Cloud’s 3.0 web services platform is open to all who want to build their website and online presence.
