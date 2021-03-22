Chambless Johnston Featured in Exclusive Interviews with Kivo Daily and Newswire
JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned CEO and Founder of East Tennessee Recovery, Chambless Johnston, was featured in exclusive interviews with Kivo Daily and Newswire. In the interviews, he highlights what separates his organization from others and what makes the healthcare sector such an exciting industry to be in.
When asked what makes East Tennessee Recovery different from other substance abuse treatment centers, Dr. Chambless Johnston answered, “We are a true integrative model of addiction treatment, mental health, and primary care. We [get] to know our patients needs and treated them as if they were family.”
Dr. Chambless Johnston started East Tennessee Recovery in 2012 to “get away from the cookie- cutter approach to addiction treatment”. His practice offers a variety of services, from mental health and physical care to helping his clients integrate back into society.
When prompted on the future of his business, Chambless Johnston replied, “My goal is to get as many people as possible with addiction issues to access treatment”. In the Kivo Daily Interview, Dr. Johnston explains that in addition to expanding his practice, it is also a goal of his to educate communities on addiction so that the continuum of care can be a collaborative effort.
Dr. Johnston also had some parting words of wisdom for new entrepreneurs.
“Sometimes you just got to jump in headfirst and sort it all out on the fly. It may seem scary to jump in without any safety net, but if you have done your due diligence with research, your concept should get of the ground- even if that means altering methodologies as you go.”
For more information, visit https://chamblessjohnston.com/.
About Chambless Johnston
Dr. Chambless Johnston has 15 years of experience as an internal medicine physician and is the founder and CEO of East Tennessee Recovery. He obtained his undergraduate degree from East Tennessee State University and obtained his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean in St. Maarten. He then completed his rotations in New York and Los Angeles. He completed his internal medicine residency at East Tennessee State University and its affiliated hospitals. As leader in the outpatient addiction industry, East Tennessee Recovery is now one of the largest OBOT’s in the state of Tennessee.
Chambless Johnston
When asked what makes East Tennessee Recovery different from other substance abuse treatment centers, Dr. Chambless Johnston answered, “We are a true integrative model of addiction treatment, mental health, and primary care. We [get] to know our patients needs and treated them as if they were family.”
Dr. Chambless Johnston started East Tennessee Recovery in 2012 to “get away from the cookie- cutter approach to addiction treatment”. His practice offers a variety of services, from mental health and physical care to helping his clients integrate back into society.
When prompted on the future of his business, Chambless Johnston replied, “My goal is to get as many people as possible with addiction issues to access treatment”. In the Kivo Daily Interview, Dr. Johnston explains that in addition to expanding his practice, it is also a goal of his to educate communities on addiction so that the continuum of care can be a collaborative effort.
Dr. Johnston also had some parting words of wisdom for new entrepreneurs.
“Sometimes you just got to jump in headfirst and sort it all out on the fly. It may seem scary to jump in without any safety net, but if you have done your due diligence with research, your concept should get of the ground- even if that means altering methodologies as you go.”
For more information, visit https://chamblessjohnston.com/.
About Chambless Johnston
Dr. Chambless Johnston has 15 years of experience as an internal medicine physician and is the founder and CEO of East Tennessee Recovery. He obtained his undergraduate degree from East Tennessee State University and obtained his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean in St. Maarten. He then completed his rotations in New York and Los Angeles. He completed his internal medicine residency at East Tennessee State University and its affiliated hospitals. As leader in the outpatient addiction industry, East Tennessee Recovery is now one of the largest OBOT’s in the state of Tennessee.
Chambless Johnston
East Tennessee Recovery
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn