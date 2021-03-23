Popular Spring Skiing Increases Visitors, Park City Extends Season
After skiing, guests enjoy socializing around outdoor firepits surrounded by mountain scenery. and wide-open sky.
Warmer Weather, More Snow Makes for the Perfect Time for Mountain Skiing
YOTELPAD Park City combines international design for indoors, outdoors and in between, such as by the pool and around the fireplace. Guests can relax in the hot tub and soak in beautiful valley views.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Called the best time to ski by industry experts, spring in Park City is expected to see an increase in skiers due to an extended ski season, more snow, warmer temperatures and a pandemic-induced, pent-up demand for normal activities.
— Brandon Tyler
“When Park City Mountain Resort extended its season to April 11, we saw an immediate surge in bookings,” said Brandon Tyler, YOTELPAD Park City general manager. “It’s no surprise that skiers everywhere are looking for a break away this year, and the new YOTELPAD Park City offers the perfect escape, just 35 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport.”
With 144 PADs (YOTELPAD’s-speak for condos), YOTELPAD Park City is equipped with self-service check-in stations, guest access to Grab+Go meals and drinks, a 24/7 gym with the latest Life Fitness & Peloton equipment, ski valet service, a fireside lounge and more.
“This first-ever YOTELPAD in the world has changed the way travelers view hotels,” said Tyler. “Perfectly positioned at the base of a 7,300-acre Park City Mountain Resort, YOTELPAD Park City is a launching pad for vacationers to envelop themselves in Park City’s beautiful outdoors this spring and have a new, efficient home base with full amenities.”
Along with an enviable location at the base of Park City Mountain Resort in Canyons Village, YOTELPAD has an additional advantage: innovative designs for various-sized PADs, which include Italian furniture that transforms into multiple functions for the most efficient use of space European-inspired floorplans optimize every inch of PADs, which can accommodate up to seven guests and make it the perfect mountain base for adventure seekers.
“For today’s travelers, each adaptable design allows guests to enjoy benefits without added expenses,” he said. “The YOTELPAD experience combines modern, international design for indoors, outdoors and spaces in between, such as by the pool, around the fireplace and in the games room. Guests can relax in the hot tub, unwind by the pool and soak in Park City’s beautiful valley views from the View Terrace.
“Looking more broadly, the ingenuity of everyone in Park City is making our hotels full, spring skiing rewarding and inside dining more normal than it has been in months.”
YOTELPAD Park City strictly follows all health department guidelines as well as the brand’s global #SmartStay protocols, which has resulted in an ongoing stream of bookings for a getaway. With a base of 60 inches of powder and more snow forecasted, Park City is an even more attractive Rocky Mountain destination this winter.
For mountain resort expertise, YOTEL has partnered with Benchmark, a global hospitality leader, to spearhead day-to-day operations of YOTELPAD Park City.
For more information, visit yotel.com/parkcity.
BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company, is a leader in the development, management, and marketing of independent, soft branded, and experiential hard branded resorts, hotels, and conference centers. BENCHMARK is based in The Woodlands (Houston), Texas, with offices in London; Miami; Park City; Scottsdale, Arizona; New Brunswick, New Jersey; Seattle; and Tokyo. Visit benchmarkglobalhospitality.com for more information.
Headquartered in London, YOTEL applies the essential elements of luxury travel into smaller, smart spaces to deliver extraordinary value and a sense of community in sought after locations. Disrupting the market and delivering smart design and experiences, YOTEL currently operates in 18 cities around the world, and alongside its YOTELAIR and YOTELPAD brands, will expand to over 24 hotels and PADs by the end of 2022. For more information, visit yotel.com.
