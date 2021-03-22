Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (21 March 2021)

New cases: 21 Cumulative confirmed cases: 33,237 Active cases: 3,371 Total recovered: 28,636 (528 new) Recovery rate: 86.2% Currently admitted in treatment units: 36 (5 new) New discharges from treatment units: 6 Total tests conducted: 212,845 (374 new) Positivity rate: 5.6% Total deaths: 1,096 (3 new) Total vaccinated to date: 24,550 (643 new)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

