Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 update (21 March 2021)
Active cases: 219 New cases: 39 New tests: 454 Total confirmed: 5,255 Recovered: 4,875 (+115) Deaths: 161 (+1)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
There were 528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,791 in the last 365 days.
Active cases: 219 New cases: 39 New tests: 454 Total confirmed: 5,255 Recovered: 4,875 (+115) Deaths: 161 (+1)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.