Vigna Law Group: Vaginal Mesh Ethicon Multidistrict Litigation Update

The Vigna Law Group remains selective regarding the cases taking past the MDL as well as the new injury cases signed.

The cases we represent are across the country and are very expensive to litigate as there are multiple experts and are labor intensive.

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Ethicon Multidistrict Litigation: This main MDL case is CLOSED and STRICKEN from the docket: no member cases remain”… Honorable Judge Goodwin (Case 2:12-md-02327 Document 9204)

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, Certified Life Care Planner states, “We remain very selective regarding the cases we are taking past the MDL as well as the new injury cases we sign. The most important criteria for representation is that the complaints of pain suggest pain from neurological injury. That may include burning, stinging, lancing pain, pain with sitting, anorectal pain, and the inability to wear tight pants.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “The cases we represent are across the country and are very expensive to litigate as there are multiple experts and are labor intensive. Our clients are trusting us to provide a path to courthouse as this is the only potential for financial compensation which will allow our clients to afford the care they need into the future and become financially viable as most have been destroyed economically because of disability and the inability to work.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “We have cases that have been remanded from the MDL, newly filed cases that were originally in the MDL but dismissed without prejudice after there was a rejection of an offer of settlement, and newly injured women that are being filed in Federal and State Courts across the country after the MDL was closed to new cases in June of 2018.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Unlike the MDL that have three or four cases a year, we expect and are preparing for the eventuality where we have two or more pudendal neuralgia cases that are being tried by our trial teams at the same time in different states.”

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

Coloplast: Supris

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. His cases are filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT injury or irritation to the obturator and pudendal nerve and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal