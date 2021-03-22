R&B:Pop Duo JNA Make An Impact Globally

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captivating, dynamic and spellbinding are the words being used to describe the R&B/pop duo JNA. At times brilliant and at times unique, JNA are relentlessly engaging. Their incredible voices, magnetic delivery, and irresistible personalities have already earned them acclaim among music aficionados in their hometown of NYC and beyond. Their team is helping to mold JNA into becoming certified “diamonds” in a music world filled with cubic zirconia artists.

JNA stands for Jonny and Aaron, who are identical twins with a flair for basketball and music. Jonathan and Aaron are living proof that when you follow your heart’s direction it leads you to your passion. Both brothers are musical Tour De Forces. Their intense energy and undeniable flair capture their listeners. Their range, cadence, and flow are spectacular. The texture of their voices is a perfect reflection of humble dominance.

True talent can’t be purchased or manufactured because it comes from above. Music artists are in the unique position to influence others with their mere words alone. Now that’s power! Jonny and Aaron have chosen to use their God given talent to build rather than to destroy. Their music is like a diary. They share all of their ups and downs and their highs and lows. The duo elegantly unites the smooth vibes of the classic R&B with the innovative sounds of today’s R&B/pop music.

The versatile heartthrobs have developed their talent amidst many obstacles. However, over the years they have beaten the odds and kept the faith. JNA are currently riding high off of their single entitled "#1." Jonny and Aaron use effortless lyrics and a catchy melody to their advantage on the single. The song is sexy and tantalizing. “#1" has received kudos and support from DJ’s across the nation. Follow JNA on Instagram @jonnynaaron.

Music Video: “#1” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WFzy0AlcHU

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonnynaaron/

Media Contacts - Name - Jesse Atkinson E-mail - IndependentMusicGrind@Gmail.com Address - 4406 Baychester Avenue, Bronx, NY 10466, USA