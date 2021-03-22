Licensed Crypto Exchange “UnitEx” Launches In Estonia

Crypto exchange “UnitEx” was launched in Estonia, one of the leading European countries in developing the cryptocurrency market.

/EIN News/ -- TALLINN, ESTONIA , March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto exchange “UnitEx” was launched in Estonia, one of the leading European countries in developing the cryptocurrency market. The trading platform is registered according to the regulations in Estonia and has obtained a Virtual Currency Service Provider license by the National Financial Intelligence Unit RAB. The license covers exchange operation of crypto-fiat and crypto-crypto, as well as cryptocurrency wallet management.

The “UnitEx” trading platform listed the most liquid digital coins, such as bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH) and EOS. Also, it listed the tokens of the Cryptounit blockchain: backed stablecoin USDU, utility token UNTB and token CRU that can be traded in pairs with USDU, BTC, ETH и EOS. Users also can purchase stablecoins USDU for fiat – US dollars and euro.

USDU has been chosen as the first stablecoin to be listed on the exchange as it is backed in USDC stablecoins, the emitent of which regularly passes audit and operates under the US jurisdiction. A guarantor for tokens liquidity and security of the deposit is a Swiss financial company GTI NET AG with an asset management license. Apart from that, one of the key USDU advantages is that it has no commission for transactions. The advantage is apparent in contrast with increased transaction fees in other stablecoins: up to $25 for a transaction in USDT and up to $15 for a transaction in USDC.

The stablecoin USDU operates on the Cryptounit blockchain that was launched on the 2nd February 2021 based on the EOS programming code. The backed stablecoin is a product of the Swiss financial group UGPay Group AG registered in Zug, Switzerland. The company invests in 20 industry sectors, including precious metals mining, synthetic diamonds basalt manufacturing, construction, innovative transport, telecom, IT, culture and science, real estate, media, and cryptocurrencies and other assets.

In the nearest months, more cryptocurrencies pairs will be listed in the Unit Exchange.

One of the key goals of the Unit Exchange is to become number one in STO market. “UnitEx” team will provide clients who would like to tokenize their assets with technical support in new token issuance on the Cryptounit blockchain as well as a reliable and fully legal trading platform. As of today, a company has started the process of further extension of the obtained license that will allow Unit Exchange to list security-tokens under the country regulations.

E-mail: info@unitex.one support@unitex.one





