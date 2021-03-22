Green Life Co. Ltd Releases High Volume G-compact Full Cover Garden Water Hose Reel

"One for your house's front wall"

/EIN News/ -- Japan, Sanjo City, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Life Co. Ltd has announced the entry into the market of its latest stylish and compact garden water hose reel. The new G-compact Full Cover Garden water hose reel is uniquely designed to match the house’s front wall and its sub-hose can be rolled into the main body.



Unlike the previous 7.5mm compact that was ineffective in terms of water volume and low pressure, the G-compact water hose reel has a diameter of 9mm creating a high-pressure water flow that can be easily adjusted by a sprayer. Its compact nature also makes it easier for the user to carry while carrying out their gardening activities in their house.

Speaking during the launch, company CEO Yuichi Toyama emphasized the incorporation of technology and convenience in the G-compact water hose reel.

"With our newest technology, we have developed a water hose of 9mm diameter that features dimensions that are as thin and efficient as possible with no compromise on productivity. Its two-color shade - stylish brown and beige is designed to match any house model - it is one for your house's front wall. The faucet-side hose and connection used to make its magnificent impression can now be stored in the side panel, making it easy to clean without damaging our customer's garden landscape."

The G-compact water hose-reel has been mounted with a sprayer that delivers huge amounts of water for gardening thus reducing the watering time. With its full cover water hose reel to prevent direct sunlight, G-compact has a long-lasting use.

The G-compact sprayer's brown color matches the hose reel's main body and it's adjustable easily with the aid of a Push On-Off Button. It also has 5 water sprayer patterns accessible by switching to the top of the sprayer to navigate between the water sprayer patterns as necessary.

About Green Life Co. Ltd

Established in 1977, Green Life is the original brand of The Toyama Group. It is in charge of product planning, development, and sales, works on the products related to gardening, outdoors, leisure, DIY, and ecology, creating numbers of products with originality and clever ideas for richer and better lives.

Website Link: http://www.greenlife-web.co.jp/english/profile/

