Shining A Spotlight On Impaired Driving Prevention

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 21 – 27 is National Impaired Driving Prevention Awareness Week across Canada. MADD Canada joins governments, law enforcement agencies and community organizations in raising awareness about the risks and consequences of impaired driving.



Established in 2018 and designated for the third week of March every year, National Impaired Driving Prevention Awareness Week encourages all Canadians to help prevent impaired driving and keep roads safe.

MADD Canada’s new statistical report provides an insightful snapshot of the number of people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The number of provincial licence suspensions and federal charges for impaired driving in 2017 were:

Annual total: 81,831 charges/suspensions;

Per 100,000 Canadians: 225 charges/suspensions;

Daily average: 224 charges/suspensions.



“We sometimes hear opinions expressed that impaired driving is not a big problem anymore,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “Though the numbers have been declining over the years, these charge and sanction rates show how prevalent and significant the problem remains.”



For an in-depth look at the charge and sanctions over time, both nationally and by province please see the full report, titled: Provincial Short-Term Alcohol and Drug-Related Licence Suspensions and Federal Impaired Driving Charges Laid Per Year, Per 100,000 Residents and the Average Per Day, by Jurisdiction: Canada, 2010-2017.

Throughout Impaired Driving Prevention Awareness Week, MADD Canada will be sharing messages about the risks and consequences of impaired driving, highlighting the ways it can be prevented, and recognizing the innocent victims of this crime.

“Anytime someone gets behind the wheel impaired by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, they put themselves, their passengers and everyone on the road with them at risk,” Ms. Hancock said. “The deaths and injuries caused by impaired driving are 100% preventable if everyone drives sober or arranges a sober ride home.”

The entirely preventable nature of impaired driving is highlighted in MADD Canada’s “Drop the A Word” video, in which Ms. Hancock talks about why impaired driving crashes should not be referred to as “accidents”.

