Finxflo Announces Addition of Chief Compliance Officer Mark Hope to Growing Team

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finxflo has today announced that Mark Hope will join their rapidly expanding ranks as Chief Compliance Officer on 1 April 2021. He will be based in the company's Singapore headquarters, where he will be overseeing all compliance operations globally.



Mark has over 20 years of experience in the financial markets industry, half of which was dedicated to direct frontline compliance at top-tier institutions such as Barclays Capital, Citibank and Standard Chartered, where he has led compliance coverage for a number of businesses across the trading floors, focusing on Currencies and OTC and fixed income markets.

Additionally, he was instrumental in remediation efforts in the wake of the LIBOR rigging scandal, and later, the FX market scandal, whereby he assisted US federal authorities with their investigations into the attempted manipulation of prominent currency fixes.

Most recently, Mark has been focused on electronic foreign exchange trading, where he has written global policies and standards on algorithmic trading compliance. This puts him in the perfect position to oversee Finxflo's overall regulatory compliance.

Complying with MAS regulations, for instance, helps maintain safety and security for all Finxflo's traders, which is vital as the company considers itself a bridge between traditional wealth and crypto wealth. Their hiring of Mark further solidifies their aim of bringing top-tier institutional-grade compliance to the crypto market.

Regarding his Finxflo appointment, he said, "I like what Finxflo is trying to achieve by bridging the gap between the crypto and traditional financial markets, not just in terms of trading functionality and price discovery, but also in their approach to governance and risk management.

"Finxflo is building the future of financial management and I'm looking forward to playing my part in that."

He added that he expected the crypto industry to see a larger number of institutional fund managers allocating a proportion of their portfolios to cryptocurrencies as it continues to transition from a fringe investment into a more mainstream asset class.

"Having regulated entities with a strong governance, ethics, and risk management-oriented ethos will be vital to helping the crypto market get to a place where that institutional money can start to be allocated, and where traditional retail investors can feel more confident in investing.

"For me, Finxflo represents a new wave of regulated crypto venues providing an increasingly safe and level playing field for investors of all levels."

Finxflo founder and CEO James Gillingham highlighted the company's need to hire someone with Mark's particular skillset, as they had acquired MAS regulation and oversight, and had also applied for the PSA act, European and CySEC regulations, and the broker-dealer licence in the US.

He said, "I'm very excited to have Mark joining the team at Finxflo; it shows how far the company has come, especially considering we started only a year and a half ago with just a few individuals.

"Now, we're hiring from Tier 1 investment banks — Mark has a lot of experience in the right areas, which will ensure we are totally compliant with global regulations."

