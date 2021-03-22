Nonwoven Products Market Size in Europe is Expected to Reach $2.94 Billion by 2025: Says AMR

Rise in efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), surge in pandemic outbreaks, and increase in geriatric population suffering from chronic diseases fuel the growth of the Europe nonwoven products market. By product, the sets segment held the major share in 2017. By end-user, the medical segment would remain lucrative by 2025.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe Nonwoven Products Market was pegged at $1.52 billion in 2017, and is anticipated to hit $2.94 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), surge in pandemic outbreaks, and increase in geriatric population suffering from chronic diseases fuel the growth of the Europe nonwoven products market. On the other hand, rise in trend of noninvasive and robot-assisted surgeries restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, integration of high-end technology is projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario-

Medical nonwoven products are extensively used in prevention of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and management of incontinence conditions among patients, which in turn has impacted the Europe nonwoven products market positively.

This likely to persist post pandemic as well, as the medical nonwoven products are usually used in surgical procedures, giving out as a blockade to microorganisms, and evade cross contamination.

The Europe nonwoven products market is analyzed across product, end user, and country. Based on product, the sets segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2025. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the medical segment accounted nearly four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2025. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2025.

The key market players analyzed in the Europe nonwoven products market report include Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Hartmann Group, Zarys International Group, Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB), 3M Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Medline Industries, Inc. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

