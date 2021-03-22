AMS-IX and Sify to open four new Internet Exchanges in India

/EIN News/ -- Chennai, India, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMS-IX, the world leading Internet Exchange, and SifyTechnologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered in Chennai, India, India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider, today announced the expansion of their footprint of internet exchanges in India. The new interconnection hubs are going to be situated in Kolkata, Noida, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

With close to half the population that is internet savvy, India is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for digital consumers and businesses in the world. AMS-IX and Sify are committed to enhancing the quality of the Internet in India by increasing connectivity through public peering. The partnership between AMS-IX and Sify started with the launch of a neutral and independent Internet Exchange in Mumbai. By expanding to the digital hotspots of Kolkata, Noida, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Sify and AMS-IX seek to enhance the quality of network interconnections in these regions as well.

Peter van Burgel, CEO, AMS-IX said, “Last couple of years we saw tremendous growth in India with traffic nearly doubling in a year time. By expanding to four new locations AMS-IX and Sify Technologies are delivering on their promise to bring high quality and value-for-money connectivity to the region.”

Harsha Ram, Head – Network Business, Sify, said, “With this partnership with AMS-IX, Sify seeks to give content, application and service providers wider options to interconnect with each other across the metros of India thereby optimizing latency and cost and significantly improving user experience.

The new Internet Exchanges in Kolkata (AMS-IX Kolkata), Hyderabad (AMS-IX Hyderabad), Noida (AMS-IX Noida), and Chennai (AMS-IX Chennai) are expected to start operations in 2021. In addition, AMS-IX India will be rebranded as AMS-IX Mumbai with the existing Sify Airoli DC as the new node.

All exchanges will be built using the AMS-IX (IX-as-a-service) solution that allows partners to rapidly set up and run Internet Exchanges. Customers will be able to connect and exchange traffic via dedicated ports with speeds of 1, 10, or 100 Gbps, which allows them to reduce latency and save costs.

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune 500 India company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid, and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising the largest MPLS network, 10 top-of-the-line DCs, partnership with global technology majors, vast expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud make it the first choice of start-ups, incoming Enterprises, and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks, and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has a presence across North America, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies, and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

AboutAMS-IX

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) is a neutral member-based association that operates multiple interconnection platforms around the world. Our leading platform in Amsterdam has been playing a crucial role at the core of the internet for more than 25 years and is one of the largest hubs for internet traffic in the world with over 9 Terabits per second (Tbps) of peak traffic. Connecting to AMS-IX ensures customers such as internet service providers, telecom companies, and cloud providers that their global IP traffic is routed in an efficient, fast, secure, stable, and cost-effective way. This allows them to offer low latency and engaging online experiences for end-users. AMS-IX interconnects more than 1000 IP-networks in the world. AMS-IX also manages the world’s first mobile peering points: the Global Roaming Exchange (GRX), the Mobile Data Exchange (MDX), and the Internetwork Packet Exchange (I-IPX) interconnection points. More information: www.ams-ix.net

