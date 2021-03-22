Moleaer Commits to Tackling the Global Recreational Water Crisis

Company appoints new Director of Surface Water Treatment, signs new deals in the USA and UAE to eliminate harmful algae blooms and bacteria from recreational waters

/EIN News/ -- Carson, CA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleaer , the leading nanobubble technology company announced its new expanded focus on cleaning up global surface and recreational water bodies with the appointment of a new Director of Surface Water Treatment. Moleaer has appointed Eli Kersh as the new Director of Surface Water Treatment, leveraging his expertise as an industry leader.



Eli is a Certified Lake Manager and Pest Control Adviser in the State of California. He has served as a leader in the lake and aquatic plant management industry, including drinking and wastewater facilities. Eli served as the president of the California Lake Management Society for 3 consecutive terms and is an active board member for several national and regional professional societies. One of his most notable accomplishments is the restoration of 177 acres in the Buena Vista Ecological Reserve .

Moleaer has also signed new service agreements with public authorities in California and Dubai for restoring the aquatic ecosystems and cleaning the recreational waters. In the United States alone, it’s estimated that there are more than 90 million cases of waterborne illnesses each year, ranging in severity causing respiratory, ear, eye, and skin-related conditions.

Moleaer’s patented nanobubble technology is being deployed to tackle some of the most challenging surface and recreational water treatments across the globe. Nanobubbles provide a chemical-free alternative to the traditional chemical algaecides—and provide added value compared to conventional aeration methods for protecting water against pathogens, and harmful algae blooms. Moleaer’s nanobubble technology is used to treat more than 150 million gallons of water per day.

“I’ve spent the past five years deploying cutting-edge technologies to clean lakes and ponds along the West coast of the United States. Moleaer’s nanobubble technology has become the leading, chemical-free solution to naturally restore ecosystems and remove harmful bacteria and algae blooms. The commitment to developing innovative chemical-free solutions and supporting environmental stewardship is what attracted me to joining Moleaer,” said Eli Kersh, Director of Surface Water Treatment, Moleaer.

“Eli’s industry knowledge and expertise in treating water bodies will further enable Moleaer to develop and deploy systems that meet the growing needs of municipal and regional authorities to clean and restore ecologically and economically important water bodies, ” said Nicholas Dyner, CEO, Moleaer.

The company is hosting a webinar on March 30th for media and industry experts to learn more about the potential of the technology. For more information, please visit moleaer.com .

About Moleaer

Moleaer TM is an American-based nanobubble technology company with a mission to unlock nanobubbles’ full potential to enhance and protect water, food, and natural resources. Moleaer has established the nanobubble industry in the U.S. by developing the first nanobubble generator that can perform cost-effectively at municipal and industrial scale. Moleaer’s patented nanobubble technology provides the highest proven oxygen transfer rate in the aeration and gas infusion industry, with an efficiency of over 85 percent per foot of water ( Michael Stenstrom , UCLA, 2017). Through partnerships with universities, Moleaer has proven that nanobubbles are a chemical-free and cost-effective solution to increasing sustainable food production, restoring aquatic ecosystems, and improving natural resource recovery. Moleaer has deployed more than 700 nanobubble generators worldwide since 2016. To learn more, visit: www.Moleaer.com

About nanobubbles

Nanobubbles are tiny bubbles, invisible to the naked eye and 2500 times smaller than a single grain of table salt. Bubbles at this scale remain suspended in water for long periods, enabling highly efficient oxygen transfer and supersaturation of dissolved gas in liquids. Nanobubbles also treat and eliminate pathogens and contaminants of emerging concern as well as scour surfaces to break apart biofilm matrices, creating a powerful, sustainable, and chemical-free disinfectant ( Shiroodi, S., Schwarz, M.H., Nitin, N. et al ., Food Bioprocess Technol, 2021).