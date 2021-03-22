Firmspace and Teach For America Team Up to Provide Private Offices for Denver Public School Teachers

Private office space gives Denver teachers everything they need to be productive

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVID-19 has presented a number of challenges for Denver school teachers as they struggle to find a quiet place to teach virtually during the pandemic. To make it easier for teachers to get work done, Firmspace , a private office space for discerning, achievement-driven professionals and executives, today announces that it has teamed up with Teach For America (TFA) Colorado, one of the country’s largest sources of black teachers and teachers of color to high-need schools and communities in America, to provide day offices for Denver Public School (DPS) teachers.



Firmspace Denver provides a day office at no cost to DPS teachers who aren’t satisfied working from home. By providing privacy, concierge services, advanced sound-masking technology and more, Firmspace offers a dedicated space to engage in the deep, distraction-free work that teachers need to ensure Denver students continue to receive quality education in the midst of a pandemic.

"Nearly 80,000 Denver public school students rely on the DPS system to help them excel in their education,” said Anish Michael, CEO of Firmspace. “We’re happy to provide private offices for DPS teachers so that they can have a private space to work, away from all of the distractions that you can get at home.”

With a Firmspace day office, DPS teachers get access to everything they need to be productive and successful in a professional work space, including private offices with floor-to-ceiling walls and privacy glass, lighting-fast fiber internet, adjustable height desks, ergonomic office chairs, and complimentary parking, printing services and beverages.

In addition, Firmspace Denver is fully equipped to address the demands of COVID-19. Private offices ensure members work in solitude and with adequate social distance, common areas are regularly sanitized using CDC-recommended cleaning products, and for the time-being, Firmspace requires members to wear face masks in common areas to protect themselves and others.

“COVID-19 has presented many challenges for Denver public schools this year, especially when it comes to educating students from a distance,” said Cheryl Precious, senior managing director, external affairs (Colorado Region) of Teach For America. “Firmspace gives our teachers the space they need to be productive and provide the undivided attention that students need as they learn remotely.”

Firmspace Denver day offices are available Monday through Friday on a first-come, first-serve basis at no cost to Denver Public School teachers. Day offices will be available through the end of the Spring semester.

About Firmspace

Firmspace is the only private office space that offers everything that achievement-oriented professionals need to be productive, including secure and sound-masking offices, white-glove client service, five-star amenities, upscale technology, and professionally trained staff. Executives in law, finance, real estate, consulting, and other industries trust Firmspace to provide an environment that helps them perform their best and excel in their careers. With locations in Denver, Houston, Austin, and Atlanta, Firmspace members spend less time worrying about distractions and more time growing their businesses. For more information, visit www.firmspace.com .

About Teach For America

Teach For America works in partnership with 350 urban and rural communities across the country to expand educational opportunity for children. Founded in 1990, Teach For America recruits and develops a diverse corps of outstanding leaders who make an initial two-year commitment to teach in high-need schools and become lifelong leaders in the effort to end educational inequity. Today, Teach For America is a force of over 64,000 alumni and corps members working in over 9,000 schools nationwide in pursuit of profound systemic change. From classrooms to districts to state houses across America, they are reimagining education to realize the day when every child has an equal opportunity to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility. Teach For America is a proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network. For more information, visit www.teachforamerica.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .