Marine Veteran and Minister Combines Military Navigation Strategy With Biblical Guidance to Help Individuals Get Back on Track in New Book

MARGATE, Fla., March 22, 2021 -- Retired Marine Corps Master Sergeant, associate minister at Abundant Life Church and vice president of community-based mentoring organization Men2Boys, Dr. Gary L. Wilder has made his authorial debut with "One Degree: Unleashing Your Focus." Full of wisdom gleaned over the years from military, ministry and personal experience, the book provides readers with the tools and tactics needed to sharpen their focus and discover the purpose that God has laid out for them.

As Wilder explains, everyone has one-degree moments that can either put them on the path toward success or steer them onto a rocky course. Therefore, being well-equipped to navigate these moments and make the right decisions requires a skilled focus. In his book, Wilder shares how military land navigation strategy, which ensures the reunification of a unit after an objective is fulfilled, can be applied as a life philosophy, providing a useful framework for conceptualizing one’s destiny, concentrating on the steps needed to get there and redirecting after veering off course.

Wilder also emphasizes the importance of building a strong foundation in God, especially for those feeling lost or disconnected from their calling. By applying his D.R.E.A.M. strategy, readers will learn how to ask God to reveal their unique purpose and take the first steps toward envisioning the way forward.

“What a wonderful and powerful book to inspire and redirect you toward the dreams you thought were never going to come to fruition,” wrote Amazon reviewer Marcia S. “. . . I had forgotten the power within me until I read ‘One Degree.’ It reminded me that there are still dreams to be had and work to be done.”

“One Degree” was inspired by Wilder’s work mentoring young men between the ages of 14 and 18 as well as his own testimony of how God has intervened in his life and the lives of others. His hope is that the book will inspire readers to gain a new perspective on their potential and understand that, regardless of missteps taken, they can always find their way back to success.

“Whether you are looking to change career paths, kick-start your dream, or live out your purpose, the time is NOW,” wrote Amazon reviewer Breann Thompson. “I highly recommend this book!”

“One Degree: Unleashing Your Focus”

By Gary L. Wilder

ISBN: 9781664213609 (softcover); 9781664213616 (hardcover); 9781664213593 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Christianbook.com and WestBow Press

About the author

Dr. Gary L. Wilder is a retired United States Marine Corps Master Sergeant. After joining the military at 18 years old, he served in active duty for 23 years, fulfilling a combat tour in Desert Shield and Desert Storm during the Gulf War and serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. He was also a Drill Instructor and Scout Sniper. Wilder holds a Doctor of Ministry degree from South University, where he published his dissertation titled “A Legacy of Leadership: Mentoring Today's Adult Males,” and is an associate minister at Abundant Life Church. He has received multiple awards for leadership, motivational speaking and executive management. He is a Class of 2010 Hall of Fame inductee of the American Football Association. Additionally, Wilder is the owner of the Palm Beach Makos Adult Men's Minor League Football team and a mentor with Men2Boys Mentoring Group. He and his wife, Felecia, an ordained minister, have three adult children and currently live in Margate, Florida. To learn more about Wilder, please visit directionalmoments.com or connect with him on Facebook (@directionalmoments), Twitter (@directmoments), Instagram (@revdrwilder29) and YouTube.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

