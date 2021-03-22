Nations Ventures Invests in Female-Founded Sports Marketplace Obsesh
Nations Ventures has made a strategic investment in Obsesh, a real-time platform and sports marketplace built for fans to connect with top athletes.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nations Ventures, a venture capital fund majority-owned by We Are Nations, has made a strategic investment in Obsesh, a real-time platform and sports marketplace built for fans to connect with top athletes and personalities across traditional and niche sports, in addition to eSports and gaming.
Obsesh, which is co-founded by female entrepreneurs Tracy Benson (Home Depot, Best Buy and Monster) and Jonalyn Morris (Beats by Dre, Disney Interactive and Loot Crate) solves the problem that many of today’s athletes, even in eSports, can’t turn followers into paying customers to make a decent living. The cash investment from Nations is being put towards continued product development, the marketplace launch and ongoing athlete acquisition.
“The Obsesh team is well positioned in the sports market and has taken a unique approach to a historically ignored group of skilled sports talent. At Nations, we look for companies with a great product, strong team, and a go to market strategy, and we see Obsesh as having the ability to effectively accelerate across both sports and eSports,” said Patrick Mahoney, General Partner, Nations Ventures. “In addition, we saw right away the synergy with Obsesh and several of our portfolio companies including Insiders, Echelon and A8 esports. We are also already implementing We Are Nations as their scalable merch solution for both retail and custom athlete integrations.”
“From the minute we met Patrick, Dan Cardell and the team at Nations, we knew there was a shared vision to not only build Obsesh as the number one platform for sports fans, but to take the platform into eSports,” said Tracy Benson, CEO and Cofounder of Obsesh. "Nations without a doubt hit on the manpower, network and industry knowledge to help us scale our business and accelerate our vision to become the #1 go-to marketplace for all sports.”
Obsesh works with top athletes such as pro parkour luminary Jesse La Flair, pro surfer Anthony Walsh, top freestyle snowboarder Erika Vikander, BMX luminary Josh Perry, Alison Tetrick, 3x Gravel World Champ, Siri Lindley, 2x World Champion Triathlete, Khamica Bingham, Olympian and one-time fastest woman in Canada, and more. To book an experience with an Obsesh athlete, visit https://www.obsesh.com/
Nations Ventures was formed in 2020 to propel growth in the esports industry. Nations Ventures is led by experienced venture capital professionals, and leverages the We Are Nations network of industry experts and leaders to create a value added investment experience including both access to capital and business mentoring. www.nationsventures.com
Obsesh is a real-time sports platform and online marketplace connecting consumers and top athletes. The company provides a platform for top niche athletes to offer personalized video experiences to customers worldwide.
Women-powered and backed by top global sports innovators and accelerators, including Stadia Ventures, Nations Ventures and Austin-based Newchip. To book an experience or learn more on Obsesh, visit https://www.obsesh.com/
