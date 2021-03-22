The Borgen Project’s Hard Work Sees Results in President Biden’s new International COVID-19 Relief Funding

The new American COVID-19 rescue plan's global scope has been advocated since the early days of the pandemic by the supporters of the Borgen Project.

TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan for COVID-19 relief into law, which includes a major win for foreign aid with $11 billion in funding to further international vaccine development, build global preparedness responses and address the consequences of the pandemic.The international COVID-19 relief funding will be allocated to USAID and the State Department, specifically for vaccine development programs, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, international disaster relief, food security programs and Migration and Refugee Assistance (MRA).The inclusion of foreign aid in this latest COVID-19 package would not be possible without The Borgen Project supporters' tireless advocacy work across the country. Since March 2020, Borgen Project supporters have sent more than 85,000 emails to Congress and participated in hundreds of Congressional lobbying meetings, asking their congressional leaders to support international COVID-19 relief.The foreign aid funding in this bill is a crucial step forward in alleviating the pressures the pandemic has wrought overseas. However, as we know, significant funding gaps remain in the global response to the pandemic, meaning fatal consequences for millions of people globally. The Borgen Project will continue to advocate for lifesaving aid in subsequent COVID-19 relief bills and the FY22 appropriations bill this year. We will work to ensure the emergency measures in this package become permanent and show policymakers how global poverty affects everyone.“It is inspiring to see the U.S. leading international efforts to fight COVID-19 and its consequences,” says Clint Borgen , founder and president of The Borgen Project. “But it is important to remember that this unprecedented crisis has set back many international aid and development efforts. Now, more than ever, we need to increase foreign aid funding to help the millions suffering worldwide. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen how the degree of our international health and humanitarian response affects each person. Now is the time to stop COVID-19, stop global poverty and stop the suffering.”Learn more about the Borgen Project at https://borgenproject.org