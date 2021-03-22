Smart ERP Solutions to Host Webinar: Segregation of Duties and Sensitive Access as a Service

Smart ERP Solutions Oracle Partner

Many organizations need to comply with government or industry legislation - auditors recommend that they separate the tasks, duties, or roles a user can perform

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart ERP Solutions (SmartERP), a leading provider of Enterprise Business Applications solutions and services, will host a complimentary educational webinar: "Segregation of Duties and Sensitive Access as a Service." This one-hour event will occur on Thursday, March 25 at 11:00 AM (PST)/2:00 PM (EST). Interested parties can register for this complimentary online. For registrants that cannot attend the webinar, SmartERP will send a copy of the recording and presentation slides following the session.The webinar will be presented by Lewis Hopkins. Hopkins has been working in governance, risk, and compliance for the last 14 years, providing solutions and guidance to over 200 Organizations. He is a Board Member of the Governance, Risk, and Compliance User Group and regularly speaks at industry events.This session will highlight the critical risks in your PeopleSoft Applications (and other ERP systems), including PII, Sensitive Data, and Segregation of Duty Risks. The session will explore the vital Application controls, from Components/Pages to User Preferences and Workflow Approval. SmartERP will also cover their unique Access Review as a Service, with no software to deploy in exchange for powerful and insightful reports as to the effectiveness of your current controls. The process of getting started and managing Security is hampered by a series of the following questions, all of which will be reviewed during this session.* Who should own the Access/SoD Reviews?* How do organizations work together as departments to 'iron out' their weaknesses and problems?* How do organizations make the best decisions regarding what access to give and take from their Users?* How do organizations automate this process?Without answering these basic questions, most projects are not going to be successful. In this session, attendees will learn the keys to success that have been tried and tested. SmartERP will discuss several factors that go into a successful Security management process that will ensure your organization's Security endures for years to come. Prior to the webinar, interested parties can measure their level of risk, with this easy-to-use Risk Level calculator For attendees that are not a PeopleSoft ERP/SCM/HCM install-base client, the SoDAC solution also has capabilities for all other on-premise and Cloud-based ERP solutions.About Smart ERP SolutionsFounded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutionsis a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth.

SoDAC Overview