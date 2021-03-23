Human Trafficking Forum Features Leading Human Rights Advocates
International Forum Highlights Speakers Covering Multiple Facets of Human Epidemic
Human trafficking is a problem that doesn’t get the attention it deserves. Men, women, and children worldwide are thrown into a life of violence, forced labor and sexual exploitation. ”D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the unprecedented increase in 21st Century slavery and to help increase global awareness of human trafficking, Voices Against Trafficking(VAT) invites the general public nationally and internationally to a very important event online this Wednesday, March 24, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm EDT.
— Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA)
Human trafficking is the world’s fastest growing multibillion dollar criminal industry. This vast transnational enterprise is the greatest exploitation of men, women and children this world has ever seen. We need your voice now more than ever before.
A few minutes before our start time, please join us at Facebook.com/VoicesAgainstTrafficking or simply go to VoicesAgainstTrafficking.com and click on the Direct Link for the live stream of this time sensitive event!
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
11 am - 12:30 pm PDT / 2 pm - 3:30 pm EDT (UTC-6pm)
Various media outlets will also simulcast or stream this event. YouTube/VoicesAgainstTrafficking will live stream this event as well.
