Emotional And Physical Support Is Improving Success Rate At Elevations RTC

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students at Elevations RTC are challenged from the beginning as they get used to a campus away from home. The residential treatment center, located just outside Salt Lake City, relies on a campus setting to mimic real life. Students still deal with a few troubles that hinder progression.

To combat this, Elevations continues to improve what they offer in emotional and physical support at any time for students in need. Having medical professionals who can handle many different situations and scenarios can ultimately play a huge role in students' overall success rate on campus.

Adapting to a new way of life

Almost every student at Elevations RTC is spending more time away from home than ever before. Some can adjust very quickly, while others might need additional support, in the beginning, to deal with all the changes at once.

From the first day a student moves onto campus, Elevations evaluates everyone based on how they are adjusting. There is a lot of passive monitoring early on to identify whether or not students are going through issues without communicating with the staff. This is done to help with providing emotional and physical support that some students need.

Psychiatric and medical care

Students come with their own stories when they arrive on campus. Some are dealing with pretty challenging emotional and medical issues they are hoping to overcome. By taking a very sophisticated approach to even the most complex needs, Elevations RTC offers the best care people can find.

Elevations has a full-time psychiatric team available to all students. This team is led by Dr. Michael Connolly, MD. as well as Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Laurie Crookston, APRN. There is additional medical support from a physician assistant who manages health and wellness checks as well as round-the-clock nursing. This is to help with emergencies that might pop up while on campus.

Knowing that a well-rounded, trusted team is around to handle different situations when they pop up is very satisfying. Some students might not initially realize that they need the support provided, but it is there when it matters most.

Specialized academic support

One way students can become overwhelmed and in need of various types of support involves academics. In traditional school settings, it is tough for every student to get the individual care they need. The small classrooms at Elevations make this significantly easier.

Students develop a relationship with all of their teachers while on campus. More often than not, students in the classroom struggle because they do not have the proper support and attention they need. This is especially true for anyone who has an academic disability, and Elevations RTC can handle those unique situations as well.

Falling behind academically can cause any teenager to need emotional or physical support. It is better to identify the problem and figure out a remedy early instead of letting everything snowball.

How campus living helps with emotional and physical support

The campus setting is designed specifically to encourage teenagers to become part of a community while at Elevations. This means more than just having a class with all the other teenagers in the program. They are all living together, which can act as another way to receive emotional and physical support.

Teenagers occasionally want to only talk to their peers instead of a staff. That is completely fine and is a way for people to evolve. Bonds can start the form in the classroom, with extracurricular activities, or just around the living spaces. It is like creating friendships at home, only there is more opportunity to spend time together and truly help each other.

No two kids face the same struggles, but there is a unique way of identifying with one another while at Elevations. Everyone has a goal of leaving campus in a much better state than when they entered. With peers working towards the same goal, it inspires people to keep going even during the tougher times. This type of support might not be evident at first, but once kids look back, they can realize what a difference a friend or two makes.

Around the clock support makes families confident

A temporary move to a campus in the greater Salt Lake City area is more than just a challenge for the teenager. Family members are worried about sending any child away, and they hope they are making the right decision.

Elevations does as much as possible to eliminate the fear that many parents have about making the right decision. They offer full campus tours virtually to check out exactly what is offered. They run through all of the different levels of support provided every day so that students never feel like they are alone. With a specific plan in place, it reassures families that they are ultimately making the right decision.

For more information on Elevations RTC and all they offer, visit https://www.elevationsrtc.com.

