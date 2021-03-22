COVID-19 Anxiety: Coping with Stress Fear and Worry
Bright Ideas for Brighter Days from SolatubeSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronavirus has impacted people across the world, physically, emotionally and mentally. During the pandemic, about four in ten adults in the United States have reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, a number that has been largely consistent, up from one in ten adults who reported these symptoms from January to June 2019. As we slowly transition from the darker winter months into brighter spring days, millions of adults are feeling more drained and melancholy than in years past.
“It has never been more important to place mental health and well-being as a top priority,” said Robert E. Westfall Jr., president of Solatube International. “Eating well, getting outside to connect with nature and then bringing those touches of nature inside the home are vital to our mental wellness.”
Below Solatube International provides three lifestyle changes that may help individuals whose mental health has been harmed by COVID-19.
Anyone experiencing an escalation of anxiety or who is struggling to function normally should seek the help of a trained medical professional, as additional treatments may also be recommended.
• Get outside. A recent study found people are significantly more likely to report good health and well-being if they spend 120 minutes a week in nature. Taking a brisk walk during lunch, walking the dog or even stretching outside on the way to get the mail are just a couple examples of quick ways to connect with nature and implement movement in a daily routine.
• Look into tasty, healthy food alternatives. The brain is one of the most metabolically active parts of the body and needs proper nutrients to function. A poor diet may not provide the nutrients necessary to produce neurotransmitters and may invite symptoms of anxiety or depression. Swapping out the basics for healthier options can be a step in the right direction. For example, try switching out soda with a fruity seltzer or try chickpea pasta instead of the normal starchy options.
• Don’t underestimate the power of sunshine! Daylight reaps many physiological and psychological benefits for all living things. For example, Scientists at the Lighting Research Center (LRC), in Troy, N.Y have reported that exposure to natural light increases productivity and comfort, and provides the mental and visual stimulation necessary to regulate human circadian rhythms and the production of neural transmitters, such as serotonin.
The human circadian rhythms are the body’s natural clock. When the brain detects daylight, it tells the body to wake up and when darkness hits, it triggers the body to fall asleep. When a person exposes themselves to daylight throughout the day, healthy human circadian rhythms will positively influence their sleep-wake cycle, eating habits and digestion, body temperature, hormone release and other important bodily functions.
Serotonin, sometimes known as the happy chemical, is a neurotransmitter (brain chemical) that puts us in a good mood. It also helps us feel more energized and fights stress, anxiety and depression.
As living beings, we feel the benefits of being exposed to daylight, and when we don’t have it, we crave daylight and views. Researchers found that exposure to natural light throughout the day helps us feel better, safer and have less stress because it creates a sense of physical and mental comfort. With all of the benefits connected with natural light, it’s clear why we tend to feel down and dull when we spend too much time in a dark home.
“People spend 90% of their time indoors — and that was before the widespread isolation caused by COVID-19,” added Westfall. “This makes our tubular skylights more important than ever - not only for the aesthetics and livability of the home but also each homeowner’s physical and mental well-being, too.”
Cost-effective, energy-efficient and eco-friendly, a Solatube tubular skylight harvests daylight at the rooftop, transfers it down a highly reflective tube (which bends up to 90 degrees and can be up to 70 feet or more long) and distributes it evenly into an interior space through a diffuser at the ceiling — on both sunny and cloudy days — with virtually no maintenance. It floods rooms in the home with beautiful, natural light at no cost once installed with no heat or cold transfer. No electric lights needed during the day.
Today, more than 2 million people have improved their homes with Solatube products, and millions more have enjoyed the benefits at department stores, schools, hotels, hospitals, grocery stores, offices and athletic facilities. Well-known Fortune 500 brands have enhanced their customers’ experiences while reducing their corporate energy costs by incorporating Solatube products into their stores, offices and facilities.
